MEN'S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Briar Cliff embraces expectations for 2022-23 season

SIOUX CITY – Tying for a conference championship last season was a great accomplishment for the Chargers, but the Briar Cliff men’s basketball team is ready for a new challenge with expectations remaining high.

The Chargers are picked second in the preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference’s preseason coaches’ poll with four first place votes. Last season’s conference player of the year Mason Walters and Jamestown are picked first and Northwestern is picked third.

“We’ve talked about that since the season got over last year,” Briar Cliff men’s basketball coach Mark Svagera said. “If you sit back and relax on what we accomplished last year, and it was a great year don’t get me wrong, but that’s over. Everything’s new, everything’s different, and we need to have the same focus, the same hunger, the same mentality to get back to where we were this year.”

The Chargers are not shying from the expectations or pressure of the expectations for this season. While the team hasn’t talked about the preseason poll and holding the second spot in that poll.

A veteran returning group, headlined by NAIA All-American honorable mention Jaden Kleinhesselink, is focused on what’s ahead and not what is behind them.

“The biggest thing we can do to manage those expectations is to focus on practice and having good practices,” Kleinhesselink said. “I mean, that’s just the expectation in itself to have a great practice from day-to-day and I think when you do that, those expectations will take care of themselves.”

Monday was the Chargers’ 17th practice of the fall as they prepare for the season opener October 28 in Madison, South Dakota against Dakota State. The Chargers feel like they have been able to advance quickly in their preparations for the season with an experienced group returning.

“We bring back four starters, six of our top seven from last year's team,” Svagera said. “So that experience, that leadership is invaluable. At the same time we are working in some new guys, whether that's freshmen or guys that are new to the varsity, so it's kind of a double edged sword. But, the leadership and experience coming from those old guys has been really, really strong. It's been something that's really helped us through those first 16 practices. It's definitely been a luxury.”

Kyle Boerhave (12.6 points per game), Kleinhesselink (12.4 ppg), Quinn Vesey (11.5 pgg) and Conner Groves (10.6) were the top four scorers for Svagera’s group last season, and they all return. Those four are joined by Nick Hoyt to make up the senior class this season.

Matthew Stilwell (7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds per game) was fifth on the team in scoring coming off the bench last season. He and Hoyt were the two two contributors off the bench and will look to sustain large roles again this season.

“Those six, I mean, they've been through it, they know what it takes, and we're gonna lean on those guys a lot, especially early in the season as we start to develop some depth,” Svagera said. “Because we do have some unanswered questions when it comes to, you know, who's going to play after those six. Who are we going to have out, I don't know if we know the answer to that 100% yet. But ultimately, it's not a question of do we have talented guys who are capable, it's just they're all inexperienced and haven't necessarily been through that fire, so we will absolutely lean on those six guys from the get go.”

The Chargers also know the challenges of the GPAC conference. Briar Cliff was co-champions of the regular season in 2021-22, but they are not the only ones returning a lot from last season.

Of the 11 coaches in the conference, Briar Cliff received four first place votes and 87 total points in the poll. Jamestown received six first place votes and 93 total points. Northwestern was third overall with a first place vote and 79 points overall.

“We’ve had good consistent practices with the experience we have, so I think that experience has helped us know what it takes in practice and win in the GPAC,” Kleinhesselink said.

But at the end of it all, the Chargers know they will take bumps and bruises along the way, but they will not be shy about their goals to improve on last season.

“I think our older guys particularly understand that it’s not the be all end all of anything at the end of the day,” Svagera said of preseason polls. “It’s what you do on the court, that’s what’s going to matter. It’s not what the coaches think in a preseason poll, whether that’s conference or national, it’s not about that. It’s about being an everyday team and doing it every single night on the floor.”

The Chargers open the season Oct. 28 at Dakota State. Their home opener is Nov. 4 against William Penn and their conference opener is at home against Concordia Nov. 12.