SPORTS BRIEFS: Morningside basketball teams are GPAC preseason favorites

SIOUX CITY-- Expectations are high for the upcoming basketball season at Morningside University, as both of the school's basketball teams were selected as the favorites in the preseason Great Plains Athletic Conference coaches polls, which were announced Wednesday.

On the men's side, the Mustangs finished 96 total points, and got six of 11 first-place votes, with Jamestown coming in second with five, and 95 points. Concordia was picked to finish in third place in the GPAC standings, while Northwestern, last year's GPAC tournament champion, is slated to finish fourth.

After Northwestern comes Dakota Wesleyan, followed by Briar Cliff in sixth place with 54 points. Dordt received 44 points and was picked for seventh place, followed by Midland at eighth, Doane in ninth, Mount Marty at 10th, and Hastings selected to finish in last place.

The Morningside women are the overwhelming favorites to earn the title, with 11 of 12 first place votes, and 121 total points. Concordia received one first place, presumably from Morningside, as coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

The Morningside women's squad is the defending GPAC regular season and tournament champions.

The Dordt women are slated to finish in third place this seasin, while Northwestern and Briar Cliff were picked for fourth and fifth.

At 72 points, Jamestown is picked for sixth, Dakota Wesleyan seventh, Midland eighth, Hastings ninth, and the College of Saint Mary and Doane tied for 10th, and Mount Marty picked for last.

The Morningside men will open their season on Nov. 1 against Peru State, while the women's squad will open on Nov. 4, against Saint Xavier.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0