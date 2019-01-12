SEWARD, Neb. | Briar Cliff’s women’s basketball team entered Saturday afternoon’s Great Plains Athletic Conference road game leading the league in field goal percentage defense at 37.1 percent.
Second-ranked Concordia went in ranked fourth, allowing 66.28 points per game.
For the eighth time this season, Concordia limited an opponent under 60 points. The Bulldogs also forced 42 turnovers in an 87-58 triumph at Walz Human Performance Center.
Sporting one of the league’s youngest teams, Briar Cliff (11-10, 5-8) has committed 20 or more turnovers in each of its last six games. Coach Mike Power’s Chargers entered the second quarter trailing 15-8, limiting the Bulldogs to 20 percent shooting (4 of 20), but Concordia went on a 13-5 run in the opening five minutes, increasing its lead to 40-20 at halftime.
Six-foot Taylor Vasa, one of the Chargers’ two seniors, scored a team-high 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Freshman Jadyn Bussinger grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Taylor Cockerill led Concordia (17-2, 11-2) with 15 points.
Briar Cliff is idle until next Saturday when it hosts Doane.