WOMEN'S BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Briar Cliff faces challenging conference schedule with veteran lineup

SIOUX CITY – Returning their top six scorers from last season, the Briar Cliff Chargers women’s basketball program is preparing for yet another grueling conference season.

The Chargers were picked sixth in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, behind the other three Iowa schools (Morningside, Dordt, Northwestern), Dakota Wesleyan and Concordia. The Chargers will look to break through with a new coach in 2022.

“I think it’s been a great transition so far,” Chargers first-year head coach Brian Ortmeier said during media day. “What’s really helped ease the transition is that we do have so many seniors in our first year here, just great leadership from that class in general. Three of our captains this year are going to be from that senior class and they’ve really helped in terms of just keeping the girls engaged and really pushing them to get better.”

The Chargers have nine seniors this season. They made it to the NAIA opening round last season, but fell in that opening round. Madelyn Deitchler led the team with 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

“I think our biggest thing that we want to work on is finishing hard throughout the season,” Deitchler said. “We didn’t like how we kind of finished out last year, so to build from the beginning and finish hard and make it further in the tournament than we did last year.”

The coaching staff changes created adjustments to the team for this season, but Deitchler said the team is progressing well with the changes and that the coaching staff has helped make things as easy as possible for the group to pick up on.

“Anytime you get a new coach, everything’s a little different, and he’s done a really great job with incorporating his and to what we;ve done in the past in a way,” Deitchler said. “It’s been a really easy transition, and he’s been great from the beginning.”

From the coaches perspective, things have been easy going as well. Ortmeier said the team hasn’t really had many hurdles in the preseason and as long as they can keep things going the way they have, it’s just about getting the season started.

“We’ve stayed pretty healthy and the girls have bought in to this point,” Ortmeier said. “I think it’s just consistency day in and day out, whether it’s a taking care of the basketball thing or keeping that energy level high. We’re starting to hit those dog days in the preseason where we’re ready for a game hopefully pretty soon, so I think that’s the biggest challenge at this point.”

The Chargers have to wait until Oct. 29, where they face Clarke in the season opener. The following weekend, the Chargers are at Seward to face Dakota State and Bellevue before their home opener against Presentation Nov. 9.

The Chargers open the conference season Nov. 12 against Concordia at Newman Flanagan Center. Briar Cliff went 13-9 in conference play a season ago.

“I think again with the GPAC, it's a monster of a league, and you can see that a lot of the teams that are successful are very heavy with their upperclassmen,” Ortmeier said. “You know, you see a lot of starters out of the junior and senior classes. So for us, it gets us off to a great start just having that experience.”

The challenge of the conference is its depth of talented teams. Morningside is the preseason favorite, receiving 10 of the 12 first place votes in the conference, and went 20-2 in conference a year ago. Dakota Wesleyan won the conference tournament and Dordt was the national runner-up.

Briar Cliff hopes to use its speed and length to its advantage this season. The GPAC is a conference with a lot of teams that like to pressure their opponents on both ends of the floor, so the Chargers want to get out and run when they can.

“We want to run fast, and we want to play hard,” Deitchler said. “We have the speed to do it and the maturity to do it. So that's going to be one of our main things that we're going to work on this year.”

The challenge with that will be taking care of the basketball, Ortmeier said.

“We have good team speed and it's something that we have to be able to utilize.” Ortmeier said. “With our group though, we have to be able to play under control and I know that was kind of an issue at times last year, just getting a little turnover heavy at times. So for us so far, it's been a focus for our group to just work on limiting our turnovers but still pushing in transition.”