Women's college basketball: Dordt stays unbeaten with win over Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- No. 13-ranked Dordt remained unbeaten Tuesday as the Defenders edged Briar Cliff 81-75, snapping the Chargers' five-game winning streak.

Karly Gustafson and Bailey Beckman scored 18 points each to lead Dordt, which held off a fourth quarter comeback by Briar Cliff in Sioux City.

Konnor Sudmann had a game high 19 points for Briar Cliff, including a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line. Madelyn Deitchler added 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Chargers. Kaegan Held and Kennedy Benne rounded out the double-digit scorers with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Dordt improves to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff dropped to 5-2 and 2-1 in the conference.

Morningside 97 Doane 93

The Mustangs outlasted Doane on the road to pick up their first GPAC win of the season.

Morningside was hot from beyond the three-point line, shooting 47.6 percent, or 10 of 21 attempts from downtown. Chloe Lofstrom led the team in scoring with 22 points. She was followed by Aspen Jansa, with 18, McKenna Sims, with 16, and Sophia Peppers, with 12. Alexis Spier had a game-high 10 points off the bench.

Lofstrom led all players in rebounds, collecting 16 in the contest, helping guide the Mustangs to a 48-35 rebounding advantage.

Morningside improves to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the GPAC. The Mustangs return to the court Wednesday, hosting Concordia in a 6 p.m. contest at Allee Gym.

Northwestern 101 Midland 71

The No. 25-ranked Red Raiders won their seventh-straight game to remain unbeaten.

Northwestern scored the most points in a game since January 2021, as four Raiders -- Molly Schany (23), Maddie Jones (20), Hali Anderson (19), Maren Nerem (11) -- notched double digits. Anderson, Jones and Nerem all recorded career-highs.

The Raiders shot a blistering 62.9% from the field and tied a season-high with seven made 3-pointers, leading by as many as 38 points (107-69).

Northwestern, which improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the GPAC. Northwestern returns home Saturday to take on NCAA Division II Chadron State (Neb.), with tipoff set for 5 p.m. in the Bultman Center, following Northwestern's NAIA home playoff football game.