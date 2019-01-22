STORM LAKE, Iowa | Buena Vista’s men’s basketball team went on a 7-0 run in the game’s final two minutes and 16 seconds, but it wasn’t good enough as Loras hung on for a 75-74 American Rivers Conference victory at Siebens Fieldhouse.
Josh Ruggles erupted for 43 points for Loras (15-3, 7-2 American Rivers), which included 11 of 18 three-point field goal shooting. Ruggles’ final three of the night produced a 75-67 lead with 2:34 left.
Ryan DiCanio was whistled for a foul and a technical foul and Buena Vista’s Timothy Jeffries responded by making each of his four free throw attempts. Lincoln Rock missed the first, but hit his second free throw and Connor Winkelman’s layup with 45 seconds left pulled Buena Vista (8-10, 2-7 ARC) within a point.
Buena Vista’s defense forced two turnovers and held Loras scoreless in the game’s final 2 ½ minutes. Robert Hawkins grabbed a defensive rebound with 20 seconds left and the Beavers called a time out, but Winkelman missed a three-point basket with two seconds left.
Jeffries led the Beavers with 15 points while D.J. McNeal added 12. Brendan Gary scored 11 for a squad that will host Simpson Wednesday night.