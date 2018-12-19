STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista moved over the .500 mark with a 93-57 men’s basketball triumph over Finlandia (Mich.) here Wednesday.
Noah Schmitt came off the bench to contribute a career-high 13 points for the Beavers, who won their third in a row. Schmitt was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and was one of 13 players who scored at least three points.
Robert Hawkins tallied 12 points and D.J. McNeal 10. BVU, now 6-5 on the season, shot 51.5 percent from the field and hit 13 3-pointers and enjoyed a 47-26 halftime lead.
Finlandia slipped to 0-9 overall and the same two teams play here again on Thursday.