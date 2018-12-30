WAYNE, Neb. | Matt Cartwright’s three-point basket as time expired gave Augustana’s men’s basketball team a 72-71 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Wayne State Sunday afternoon at Rice Auditorium.
Cartwright’s second trey of the game gave him a game-high 22 points in a matchup between the NSIC’s two hottest teams. His game-winning 30-foot basket from the right wing came six seconds after Wayne State’s Vance Janssen hit a layup for a 71-69 lead.
Wayne State (10-2, 5-1 NSIC) led the majority of the contest. Augustana rallied from a pair of 11-point first-half deficits to pull within 35-26 at halftime, then used consecutive three-point baskets from A.J. Plitzuweit and Dylan LeBrun to take a 42-39 lead, five minutes into the second half.
Al’Tavious Jackson scored the last four points of an 8-3 run over the next four minutes to give the Wildcats a 50-45 lead, but the Vikings rallied again, as the son of South Dakota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit buried a three for a 62-61 lead with 3:46 left. From there, there were four ties and four lead changes.
LeBrun tallied 14 points for Augustana (9-3, 5-1) while Plitzuweit added 10.
Trevin Joseph led Wayne State with 21 points and five assists. Kendall Jacks added 13 points.
Vance Janssen and Jordan Janssen each added 10 points for Wayne State, which will play at Sioux Falls Friday night as NSIC play resumes.