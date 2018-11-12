AMES, Iowa - Iowa State senior guard Bridget Carleton was named to the 2018-19 Naismith Trophy Watch List. Carleton has already been named to the, Wooden Award and Cheryl Miller Watch List and was a Preseason All-Big 12 honoree.
Through two games this season, Carleton is Iowa State's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 17.5 points and 14.0 rebounds per game.
Last season she netted 19.2 points per game and averaged 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals. Carleton also garnered AP All-America honorable mention honors along with her second-straight stint as a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection.