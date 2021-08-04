Carter Kingsbury has eyes set on earning a scholarship with Iowa men's basketball

That’s all Carter Kingsbury needed to hear.

“I was thrilled when they reached out,” Carter Kingsbury said. “When I found out I was able to go to Iowa and get a walk-on spot, I knew I couldn’t pass that up. It was kind of a no-brainer.”

Carter Kingsbury played well enough for Iowa — including Sioux City’s Kirk Speraw — to notice the Ponca standout.

Brewster Academy played just three recorded games, but that didn’t mean Carter Kingsbury didn’t get valuable experience.

While at Brewster, Kingsbury had to learn to play defense. Carter Kingsbury admitted that he had to learn to play defense with his legs, and not have to block shots like he did frequently while playing for Ponca.

“I had to use my legs way more,” Carter Kingsbury said. “I’m not the most athletic kid on the court anymore. I had to learn to be a lot quicker, I think. I tried to work on that a lot while I was there.”

Kingsbury pointed out that the guards in Iowa City — Jordan Bohannon, Joe Toussaint and Connor McCaffery, just to name a few — are just as athletic and quick.