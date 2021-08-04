Carter Kingsbury has eyes set on earning a scholarship with Iowa men's basketball

PONCA, Neb. — Like father, like son.
Ponca High School graduate Carter Kingsbury will follow in his dad’s footsteps to play for the University of Iowa men’s basketball team.
Kingsbury announced on social media last month that he accepted a preferred walk-on spot from Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery.
The Hawkeyes reached out at the right time, according to Kingsbury.
Teams weren’t reaching out as often as Kingsbury liked, but they came on an occasional basis.
Kingsbury knew that it could happen, even at Brewster (N.H.) Academy. He knew that COVID-19 and the transfer portal were going to be factors.
Kingsbury knew that all he could do was keep playing well at Brewster.
There was one team, however, that Kingsbury wanted to show interest in. He just didn’t know it was happening back home.
McCaffery reached out to Carter Kingsbury’s dad, Chris. Chris Kingsbury played for the Hawkeyes from 1993-96. While with the Hawkeyes, Chris Kinsgbury averaged 12.3 points per game.
Chris Kingsbury also has the Hawkeyes’ single-season record for 3-pointers with 117.
McCaffery reached out to the former Hawkeyes guard, and told the family that if Carter Kingsbury came to Iowa City, they’d take care of him.
That’s all Carter Kingsbury needed to hear.
“I was thrilled when they reached out,” Carter Kingsbury said. “When I found out I was able to go to Iowa and get a walk-on spot, I knew I couldn’t pass that up. It was kind of a no-brainer.”
Carter Kingsbury played well enough for Iowa — including Sioux City’s Kirk Speraw — to notice the Ponca standout.
Brewster Academy played just three recorded games, but that didn’t mean Carter Kingsbury didn’t get valuable experience.
While at Brewster, Kingsbury had to learn to play defense. Carter Kingsbury admitted that he had to learn to play defense with his legs, and not have to block shots like he did frequently while playing for Ponca.
“I had to use my legs way more,” Carter Kingsbury said. “I’m not the most athletic kid on the court anymore. I had to learn to be a lot quicker, I think. I tried to work on that a lot while I was there.”
Kingsbury pointed out that the guards in Iowa City — Jordan Bohannon, Joe Toussaint and Connor McCaffery, just to name a few — are just as athletic and quick.
Carter Kingsbury hopes to keep up with the guards this upcoming season. He said that his main goal is to earn a scholarship with the Hawkeyes.