Clark scores 41 to send Iowa women to Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS – A little patience paid off Saturday for Caitlin Clark and sent the Iowa women’s basketball team to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the third time in four seasons.

Clark warmed from the field in the second half and finished with 41 points to lead the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes to an 83-66 victory over Nebraska at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Iowa will play fifth-seeded Indiana for championship on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Hoosiers advanced by knocking off top-seeded Ohio State, 70-62.

The Hawkeyes earned their opportunity by shaking off a slow start with a dominating third quarter.

Iowa hit 12 of the 16 shots in attempted in the quarter, turning a 38-35 halftime lead into a 66-53 advantage heading into the final frame.

“The first half was not our best and that’s what we talked about at halftime, how we could do so much better,’’ Clark said. “We knew we had to come out and defend the 3-point line. We knew that would be super important for us in this game.’’

The Hawkeyes limited the Cornhuskers to 3-of-26 shooting from behind the arc, an 11.5-percent touch that only played into Iowa’s objectives.

As Nebraska misfired, the Hawkeyes attacked the basket to pile up 28 points while shooting 75 percent in the third quarter.

“It was a mindset. They put their shoulder down and got to the rim time after time in the third quarter,’’ Cornhuskers coach Amy Williams said. “It wasn’t just Caitlin Clark. It was Kate Martin. It was McKenna Warnock. They drove it. They got fouls and they got and-ones. That’s how you pick up 28 points in a quarter.’’

Clark also settled into her game.

She scored 19 of her points in the opening half, but was just 4-of-15 from the field and committed six of her nine turnovers in the first two quarters.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said the Big Ten player of the year seemed a little too anxious early in the game.

“We need to calm her down a bit. Six turnovers is too many in a half,’’ Bluder said. “Once she settled down, she was fine.’’

Clark hit 9-of-12 shots in the final two quarters as she topped 40 points for the fourth time this season.

“The first half, I missed a couple of bunnies, but the second half I tried to concentrate on getting to the rim, being more patient,’’ Clark said. “Once I got that edge, good things happened.’’

There were hints of “good things’’ for Clark and Iowa late in the second quarter.

She knocked down a pair of 3-point baskets to fuel a 10-0 run that turned a 28-22 deficit into a 32-28 advantage for the Hawkeyes when Addison O’Grady scored with 3:11 to go in the half.

Nebraska regained a brief lead before Monika Czinano scored two of her 22 points during a 9-of-11 game from the field to push Iowa (22-7) in front to stay at 36-35 with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Clark and Czinano scored the Hawkeyes’ first 13 points in the second half, building a lead which reached 59-47 on a steal and lay-in by Clark that forced a Nebraska timeout with 2:35 to go in the half.

“Once they got going, we got frustrated and didn’t handle it well,’’ the Cornhuskers’ Sam Haiby said.

Izzy Bourne led a balanced Cornhuskers attack with 16 points, scoring seven in the game's first five minutes to help Nebraska off to a quick start.

Her effort was complemented by 15 apiece from Jaz Shelley and Haiby.

Iowa gave Nebraska (24-8) some issues with its zone defenses and an aggressive approach on the boards led by Kate Martin’s career-high 11 rebounds.

“I thought our defense, especially in the second half, made a difference,’’ Bluder said.

Iowa blended zones effectively in the final two quarters, helping limit the Cornhuskers to 35-percent shooting for the game.

“When they shifted to their zones, we went stagnant,’’ Williams said. “We settled for perimeter shots when we really needed to pound it into the paint.’’

That helped position Iowa for another match-up with an Indiana team it beat twice during the final nine days of the regular season.

"We certainly know them well,'' Bluder said. "There's some familiarity there, but that works both ways. We're going to have get ready to go again.''

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0