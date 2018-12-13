DUBUQUE, Iowa - No. 21 Loras got a game-high 25 points from Demond George and breezed past Buena Vista 104-85 in an American Rivers Conference men's basketball game that was played Thurday.
Rowan McGowan also scored 16 points for the Duhawks (7-1 overall and 2-1 ARC). Timothy Jeffries had 11 points while reserves DJ McNeal and Joe Lind each had 10 for the Beavers (3-5 overall and 1-2 ARC). The game was a make up for one postponed due to weather on Dec. 1.
BUENA VISTA (85)
Connor Winkelman 1-5 2-2 5, Timothy Jeffries 3-4 4-5 11, Robert Hawkins 3-5 1-2 7, Michael Demers 3-8 0-0 8, Noah Schmitt 1-5 4-4 7, Garrett Sittner 2-4 0-0 5, DJ McNeal 4-7 0-0 10, Joe Lind 4-7 1-3 10, Alex Rogers Jr. 2-4 2-2 7, Ryan Vogelei 1-1 2-2 4, Jake Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Quentin Pharis 1-2 0-1 2, Brendan Gary 3-4 3-4 9. Totals 28-56 19-34 85
LORAS (104)
Ryan DiCanio 4-8 5-5 13, Josh Ruggles 5-13 2-2 13, Rowan McGowen 6-8 0-0 16, Demond George 9-12 1-1 25, Jordan Boyd 3-3 2-2 9, JT Ford 1-3 0-0 2, Jake Ruggles 0-1 0-0 0, Jalen Boyd 1-6 0-2 2, Dimitric Young 0-0 0-2, Jackson Kolinski 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Navigato 0-0 3-4 3, Jordan Matthews 5-7 2-2 13, Ado Agomo 0-0 1-2 1, Jake Toman 1-3 2-2 5, Trevor Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0, Will McClaughry 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 36-68 18-22 104
Halftime - Loras 46, Buena Vista 37. 3-point shooting - Buena Vista 10-30 (Winkelman 1-4, Jeffries 1-1, Hawkins 0-1, Demers 2-6, Schmitt 1-4, Sittner 1-3, McNeal 2-4, Lind 1-3, Rogers Jr 1-2, Thompson 0-1, Pharis 0-1), Loras 14-36 (DiCanio 0-3, Ruggles 1-8, McGowen 4-5, George 6-9, Jorden Boys 1-1, Jalen Boyd 0-2, Kolinski 0-1, Matthews 1-3, Agomo 0-1, Tomas 1-2, Hamilton 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Buena Vista 28 (Schmitt 4), Loras 39 (Dicanio, McGowen, George 5). Assists - Buena Vista 20 (Jeffries 4), Loras 22 (Dicanio, Ruggles 5), Turnovers - Buena Vista 13, Loras 11. Total fouls - Buena Vista 21, Loras 24.