COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff men go on 7-0 late run to beat Mount Marty

YANKTON, S.D. — A late 7-0 run by the Briar Cliff University men’s basketball team in the second half on Wednesday sparked the Chargers to a 82-74 win in Yankton, S.D.

The Lancers crept back to a six-point game with 5 minutes, 51 seconds remaining, but that’s when the Chargers went on their 7-0 run.

Jaden Kleinhesselink started off the run with a layp, then he stole the ball. The following possession was ended with a Matthew Stilwell layup, putting BCU back up by 10 points.

Quinn Vesey rounded up the run with a 3-pointer with 4:26 left.

The Chargers hit 10 3s, as Kleinhesselink hit three while Vesey, Conner Groves and Nick Hoyt each had two made 3s.

BCU also scored 30 points in the paint.

Vesey led the Chargers with 16 points. Kleinhesselink had 14 points, Hoyt 13 and Groves 12.

Women’s basketball

Northwestern 67, College of Saint Mary 59: Red Raiders senior Taylor VanderVelde scored with less than 10 seconds on the road on Wednesday that gave the Raiders some breathing room.

A pair of late free throws from Devyn Kemble after a CSM turnover sealed the Raider victory.

Three Raiders eclipsed double-digits in the victory, led by 16 points and seven rebounds from VanderVelde.

Jada Cunningham contributed 11 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the conference opening victory.

Maddie Jones scored 10 points, thanks to five made free throws.

The Red Raiders shot 47 percent from the floor, including a 6-for-10 clip in the final 10 minutes.

Nebraska 67, Creighton 62: Nebraska is now 4-0, and this was by far its biggest win of the season. Of Nebraska’s first three opponents, none has a win against a NCAA Division I team.

Sam Haiby led the Huskers with 15 points (including 9 of 11 free throws) and had five assists and three steals.

This was the first time Amy Williams, who took over in 2016, has beaten Creighton as Nebraska’s head coach.

Creighton got 16 points from Morgan Maly, a sophomore from Crete. Carley Bachelor led the Jays with 17 points.

Creighton outscored Nebraska 23-14 in the fourth quarter, when Nebraska made just two goals.

Iowa 87, Southern 67: Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and the Hawkeyes beat Southern 87-67 on Wednesday night.

The sophomore guard who was an Associated Press preseason All-American shot 2 for 9 from the field — including 1 for 6 on 3-pointers — but made 11 of 12 free throws.

Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, was 6 of 8 from the field despite going scoreless in the first quarter.

