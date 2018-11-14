MITCHELL, S.D. - Dordt staged a dramatic second-half rally to overcome a 25-points deficit and shock No. 17 Dakota Wesleyan 87-85 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game at the Corn Palace Wednesday.
Jesse Jansma hit a 3-point shot with eight seconds left to cap the comeback as Dordt improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the GPAC.
The Defenders trailed 75-50 midway through the second half but caught fire while the Tigers went cold. Dordt still trailed 85-84 with 17 seconds left and DWU at the free line with a chance to ice the game but the Tigers missed both charity shots, setting up Jansma's heroics.
The Defenders played to a 16-16 tie through the first 10 minutes of the game but the Tigers dominated the rest of the opening half to lead 51-31 at the intermission break.
Jansma had 20 points to lead Dordt while Garrett Franken added 17, BEn Gesink 15 and Josh Van Lingen 11.
Ty Hoglund scored 21 points to lead the Tigers, who lost for the first time after winning its first six games.
DORDT (87)
Alec Henrickson 0-5 0-0 0, Chad Barkema 3-7 2-2 8, Chandler Brinsting 1-7 1-1 4, Ben Gesink 6-13 2-2 15, Garrett Franken 7-16 2-2 17, Cooper Ross 2-4 0-0 5, Jesse Jansma 6-9 3-4 20, Josh Van Lingen 5-10 0-0 11, Zach Bussard 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 33-76 11-17 87
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (85)
Ty Hoglund 6-16 7-8 21, Koln Oppold 0-4 0-0 0, Tristan Teichmeier 1-4 0-0 2, Nick Harden 7-4 2-5 16, Nate Davis 1-4 0-0 3, Collin Kramer 5-7 2-2 15, Aaron Ahmadu 6-10 2-3 17, Samuel McCloud 4-11 1-2 11. Totals 30-70 14-20 85.
Halftime - Dakota Wesleya 51, Dordt 31. 3-point goals - Dordt 10-27 (Henrickson 0-2, Barkema 0-1, Brunsting 1-7, Gesink 1-1,Franken 1-5, Ross 1-2, Jansma 5-7, Van Lingen 1-2), Dakota Wesleyan 11-32 (Harden 0-2, Kramer 3-5, McCloud 2-9, Hoglund 2-6, Oppold 0-2, Davis 1-4). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Dordt Dordt 49 (Franken 14), DWU 31 (Ahmadu 7). Assists - Dordt 7 (Franken 3), DWU 14 (Ahmadu 4). Turnovers - Dordt 15, DWU 6. Total fouls - Dordt 17, DWU 12.
NORTHWESTERN 102: MOUNT MARTY 63: Trent Hilbrands scored 22 points and Jay Small added 18 to lead the Raiders to a dominating win over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball action in Yankton, S.D. Wednesday.
Grant Roher also scored 16 points and Grant Demeulenaere 10 for Northwestern (4-2 overall and 1-1 GPAC). The Raiders were one fire from 3-point range, hitting 15 Of 25 shots. Reily Devina had 10 points to pace the Lancers (2-6 overall and 0-3 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN (102)
Trent Hilbrands 8-11 3-3 22, Jay Small 5-7 4-4 18, Grant Roher 7-8 2-2 16, Grant Demeulenaere 3-4 2-2 10, Steven Kragt 3-4 2-2 9, Parker Mulder 4-5 0-0 8, Dalton Moser 3-5 0-0 8, Isaac Heyer 1-1 0-0 3, Noah Slagter 1-1 0-0 3, Christian Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Tim Wager 1-2 0-0 2, Chris Borchers 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 37-56 13-13 102.
MOUNT MARTY (63)
Reily Devine 5-9 0-0 10, Jason Moore 4-9 0-0 9, Trevor Olson 3-4 0-0 7, Logan Fleming 2-4 3-3 7, Jailen Billings 3-10 0-0 7, Cole Fiegen 3-6 0-0 6, Noah Jewett 2-6 0-0 5, Saba Gvedashvili 1-4 2-2 5, Colby Johnson 1-7 0-0 3, Ryan Papelbon 1-2 0-0 2, Trent Wilson 0-0 1-4 1, Chase Altenburg 0-3 1-2 1, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0, Jonah Larson 0-1 0-1 0, Jaron Zwagerman 0-2 0-0 0, Keegan Savary 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 7-12 63.
Haltime - Northwestern 53, Mount Marty 28. 3-point goals - Northwestern 15-25 (Small 4-6, Hilbrands 3-4, Moser 2-3, Demeulenaere 2-2, Heyer 1-1, Slagter 1-1, Kragt 1-1, Korver 1-5, Borchers 0-2), Mount Marty Men 6-23 (Olson 1-2, Billings 1-2, Moore 1-5, Johnson 1-3, Gvedashvili 1-1, Jewett 1-5, Zwagerman 0-2, Altenburg 0-1, Fiegen 0-2). Fouled out -none. Rebounds - Northwestern 39 (Heyer 7), Mount Marty 27 (Billings 5). Assists - Northwestern 25 (Mulder 7), Mount Marty 14 (Fiegen 3). Total fouls - Northwestern 17, Mount Marty 16.