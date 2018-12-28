ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Jordan Murdock poured in a game-high 38 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Friends to a 94-90 win over Northwestern in men's basketball action at the Pizza Ranch Classic in Orange City Friday.
James Conley and Azir Cherre also scored 15 points for the Falcons (9-4). Friends will face Dordt in further play Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Trent Hilbrands scored 27 points and Jay Small 26 to lead Northwestern (8-8). Hillbrands paced the Raiders with eight rebounds. NWC will take on Viterbo at 6 p.m. Saturday.
FRIENDS (94)
Vitor Haefeli 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Murdock 12-18 9-11 38, Atir Cherne 5-10 2-2 15, Zion Fralin 4-11 0-0 9, Tate Vang 2-5 1-2 5, Anthoney Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Murphy 0-0 1-2 1, James Conley 6-12 2-2 15, Luke Evans 3-4 3-4 11. Totals 32-60 18-23 94
NORTHWESTERN (90)
Chris Borchers 1-2 0-0 2, Parker Mulder 5-8 4-4 14, Christian Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Grant Rohrer 2-3 1-2 5, Trent Hilbrands 10-19 4-4 27, Steven Kragt 5-6 0-0 11, Isaac Heyer 1-2 0-0 2, Dalton Moser 0-3 0-1 0, Jay Small 9-16 3-4 26, Grant DeMeulenaere 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Slagter 0-0 0-0 0, Tim Wager 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Sterk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 12-15 90
Halftime - Friends 46, Northwestern 41. 3-point shooting - Friends 12-25 (Murdock 5-7, Cherne 3-7, Fralin 1-3, Vang 0-3, Conley 1-3, Evans 2-2), Northwestern 10-29 (Mulder 0-1, Korver 1-5, Hilbrands 3-6, Kragt 1-2, Heyer 0-1, Moser 0-2, Small 5-11, Sterk 0-1). Rebounds - Friends 30 (Murdock 9), Northwestern 34 (Hilbrands 8). Fouls - Friends 15, Northwestern 17. Fouled out - none. Assists - Friends 16 (Murdock 4), Northwestern 13 (Mulder 5). Turnovers - Friends 15, Northwestern 16.