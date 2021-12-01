COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside wins close battle with Concordia

SIOUX CITY — Sierra Mitchell led the Morningside University women's basketball team to an 89-83 win over Concordia at Allee Gym on Wednesday night.

Mitchell led the Mustangs with 26 points. She hit five 3-pointers.

Sophia Peppers had 20 points while Chloe Lofstrom had 12.

Morningside outscored the Bulldogs 17-12 in the first 10 minutes.

It's the sixth straight win for the Mustangs.

NORTHWESTERN 70, BRIAR CLIFF 59: The Red Raiders held the Chargers to nine points in the fourth quarter Wednesday to solidify the win.

Devyn Kemble led the Red Raiders with 18 points while Molly Schany had 14.

Madelyn Deitchler led BCU with 16 points and six rebounds. This was the first loss for the Chargers in conference play.

Late Tuesday

San Jose State 61, South Dakota 52: The home team made 10 3-pointers and got 18 points from Omari Moore to win the first meeting between the two teams since 2017.

Mason Archambault scored a career-high 21 points to pace South Dakota, which fell to 4-3 overall and is still seeking its first road win. Archambault was 8-of-15 from the field including 5-of-9 from downtown. But his teammates combined to make 12-of-40 shots (30 percent) and South Dakota shot just five free throws.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored nine of his 14 points in the second half. Tasos Kamateros hit a 3 on the final possession to give him eight. Erik Oliver, returning from an injury, had South Dakota’s only two bench points.

