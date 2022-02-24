College basketball roundup: All four local GPAC teams lose in conference tournament

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team was among the teams who fell on the wrong side of an upset on Wednesday night.

Briar Cliff was seeded No. 1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, but Dakota Wesleyan came to Newman Flanagan Center to beat the Chargers, 85-77.

The Tigers set the tone early with an 11-0 lead, and led by as many as 29 points with about 10 minutes into the game.

The Chargers did come within five in the second half, but DWU made seven of its last 10 free throws to keep BCU away

Jaden Kleinhesselink led the Chargers with 16 points, while Quinn Vesey had 15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School grad Conner Groves had three 3-pointers to get a 13-point game.

Since the Chargers clinched the regular-season title, they will be an automatic qualifier for NAIA National Tournament.

They’ll learn their opponent on Thursday during the selection show.

Concordia 83, Morningside 70: The Mustangs’ season ended on Wednesday with the road loss to the two-seeded Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-4 lead to start the game. In all, Concordia made 15 3s.

Zach Imig closed out his Morningside career with a 20-point, nine-rebound game.

Aidan Vanderloo scored 13 points, while Trey Powers scored 12.

Doane 64, Northwestern 61: Doane’s Trey Winkler hit a free throw with 27 seconds left that helped the Tigers upset the Red Raiders.

They took their first lead thanks to a 9-0 run with 15 minutes left in the game. Doane led by no more than seven points.

Van Kalsbeek led the Red Raiders with 19 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Matt Onken had nine points and 15 rebounds.

Conner Geddes scored 14 points.

Jamestown 83, Dordt 59: The Jimmies led by 10 points at the half on Wednesday, in large part to an 8-1 run.

Jamestown held Dordt to a 21-for-57 clip while also limiting the Defenders to 22 percent from 3-point range.

Bryce Coppock scored 17 points to lead Dordt while Jackson Louscher had nine points.

Jacob Vis had six points and nine rebounds with two assists and Cade Bleeker and Luke Rankin each had eight points.

Jamestown was led by Cole Woodford with 20 points and Will Cordes had 16.

St. Cloud State 100, Wayne State 98 (OT): St. Cloud State's Ryan Bagley made a layup as time expired in overtime to give the visiting Huskies the upset road win in the first round of the Northern Sun tournament on Wednesday in Wayne.

The Wildcats trailed by six with less than eight minutes left, and they caught back up with a Ben Dentlinger dunk with 5:45 remaining.

WSC led 86-83 with 29 seconds left, but St. Cloud State's Anthony Roberts drained a 3-pointer from the right wing with just under two seconds to play to force overtime at 86-86.

Junior forward Jordan Janssen matched his career-high with 29 points making 12 of 16 shots from the field and 5 of 7 at the charity stripe.

