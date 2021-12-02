COLLEGE BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff men wins first road game at Northwestern since 2017-18 season

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Briar Cliff men's basketball team earned a big road win Wednesday by beating Northwestern 61-59.

BCU's victory snapped a five-game skid against the Red Raiders and is its first victory in the Bultman Center since the 2017-18 season.

The Chargers scored five points in the final 97 seconds, most of them from the free-throw line.

Jaden Kleinhesselink hit the last field goal with 1:37 left.

Then, with 43 seconds left, Conner Groves connected on two free throws. Kleinhesselink scored the final point from the line with 25 seconds left.

The Chargers led by nine points with 33 seconds left in the first half.

Quinn Vesey and Groves each scored 13 points to lead BCU. Kleinhesselink had 12 points while Kyle Boerhave scored 11.

The Chargers' defense held Alex Van Kalsbeek to 11 points, but the former MOC-Floyd Valley standout also had 12 rebounds.

Trent Hilbrands led Northwestern with 26 points. He made four 3-pointers.

WOMEN

College of Saint Mary 78, Dordt 69: Dordt trailed by as many as 14 in the fourth quarter and then rallied to with in seven with a little over a minute left but the Flames held on to win 78-69.

The Flames converted 32 of 70 field goals for 46 percent success and Dordt was 21-for-59 for 36 percent.

Dordt was outrebounded 44-37 and gave up 18 offensive rebounds.

Bailey Beckman scored 19 and was 3-6 from the arc and 6-11 overall.

Ashtyn Veerbeek scored 17 points with eight rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

Mya Chmielewski and Janie Schoonhoven each had eight points.

