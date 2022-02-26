College basketball roundup: Dakota Wesleyan knocks out Dordt in GPAC tourney

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team upset the second-seeded Dordt Defenders by a final of 69-59 inside DeWitt Gymnasium on Saturday.

The Tigers led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter, but the Defenders got as close to a two-point deficit with 1:41 left in the second quarter.

Mya Chmielewski hit a jump shot that chipped her team’s deficit to two points, but Tigers guard Kaylee Kirk hit a shot right away to take a four-point lead, and led by six at the half.

The Tigers led by as many as 12 throughout the third quarter, and grew their lead to 15 early in the fourth quarter.

Karly Gustafson led the Defenders with a 30-point game. She made 13 of 22 shots, and she connected on all four free throws.

Western Christian grad Ashtyn Veerbeek had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double. The Tigers held Veerbeek to 3-for-14 from the floor.

Overall, the Tigers held the Defenders to 35 percent.

Jada Campbell led DWU with 20 points.

South Dakota 78, Oral Roberts 49: Second-year freshman Kyah Watson scored a career-best 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. She scored three-straight triples in the fourth quarter to extend the Coyotes’ lead. Saturday marked Watson’s first time leading the Coyotes in scoring.

Freshman Grace Larkins, who had tallied 15 points three times this season, reached 16 points today for a new career high. She was 6-of-8 from the field. Larkins also dished out four assists and stole the ball twice.

Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb both finished with 16 points and three assists. Korngable was 7-of-8 from the field. Lamb added four rebounds and a pair of steals. Sjerven finished with nine points, five boards, three steals and two blocks.

Men’s basketball

Dubuque 71, Buena Vista 52: The Beavers led 13-10 midway through the first half in what was a defensive battle up to that point, but the Spartans, despite shooting only 36 percent in the first half, closed the period on a 25-8 run and led 35-21 entering the half. BVU was held to just 7-of-26 shooting from the field overall in the first 20 minutes of play.

After making 13 three-point attempts during the semifinal victory over Loras on Thursday night, the Beavers couldn't find the touch against UD, connecting on 5-of-23 from long range.

Both teams shot under 40 percent from the field overall but it was the Spartans out rebounding the Beavers 48-30 and in second chance points, 21-9.

Sophomore Zane Neubaum led the way for Buena Vista with 12 points with senior Jake Thompson closing out his career with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist. Sophomore Michael Santich added 10 points and five assists. Seniors Michael Demers and Garrett Sittner, along with sophomore Simon Daniel all turned in five points.

