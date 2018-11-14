YANKTON, S.D. | Northwestern’s women’s basketball team remains their high-scoring selves.
The eighth-ranked Red Raiders topped 90 points for the fourth time this season Wednesday night. Kassidy De Jong led a pack of five double-digit scorers with 27 points during a 94-82 Great Plains Athletic Conference triumph over Mount Marty at Cimpl Arena.
De Jong missed only two shots in eight three-point attempts for Northwestern (5-1, 2-1 GPAC), which shot 54.2 percent, a total that included 13 of 25 from beyond the arc. Sammy Blum and Breana Schuiteman added 17 and 11 points respectively, each of them canning three treys.
Darbi Gustafson provided 17 points along with game-highs of 11 rebounds and five assists. Haley Birks added 14 points.
Mount Marty (3-3, 0-3) shot 55.9 percent, but only 6 of 18 three-point tries. Ali Kuca’s 17 points for the Lancers included three treys.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 72, DORDT 68: Rallying from a 38-31 halftime deficit, Dakota Wesleyan’s women’s basketball team outscored Dordt 21-7 in the third quarter on the way to Wednesday night’s Great Plains Athletic Conference win.
Rylie Osthus scored 15 points and threw six assists for Dakota Wesleyan (6-0, 3-0 GPAC), which shot 44.8 percent from the field and had a 10-7 advantage in three-point baskets. Three of those three came in the third quarter, including a Madison Mathews trey for a 42-40 lead.
Annie Rhinesmith led Dordt (5-2, 2-2 GPAC) with a game-high 20 points, which included four threes. Rachel Evavold added 12 points and 11 rebounds.