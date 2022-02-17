College basketball roundup: Morningside sweeps Dakota Wesleyan on the road

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Morningside University women’s basketball team played a back-and-forth road game on Wednesday against Dakota Wesleyan, but guard McKenna Sims hit the go-ahead free throws with 98 seconds left in an 80-74 win.

On the Mustangs’ next possession, Sophia Peppers stole the ball and later made a jump shot that put her team up four with 1:02 left.

Peppers scored 24 points, while the senior from Exira-EHK High School also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Those four points were part of an 8-2 run over the final three-plus minutes.

Sims had 17 points and eight rebounds. Sierra Mitchell scored 16.

Concordia 62, Briar Cliff 43: The Chargers got off to a slow start, only knocking down one shot from the field, but went 4-for-4 from the free throw line. They trailed 24-6 after the first quarter.

Trailing 46-31 to start the final 10 minutes of play, BCU struggled to cut into the lead and trailed by as many as 21 in the quarter. Concordia's Kendall Brigham drilled a three with 1:40 left to put the game away.

Madisyn Rogan led the Chargers with 14 points, as she made three 3-pointers. Kennedy Benne was the only other Charger to score in double-figures with 11.

Northwestern 72, Dordt 62: The Red Raiders snapped the Defenders’ 15-game winning streak, and the Red Raiders defeated their sixth ranked opponent.

Dordt led 23-15 after the first quarter, but its opponent went on a 14-2 run toward the end of the second quarter to take a 37-31 lead. Devyn Kemble helped with that run by hitting two 3s.

Maddie Jones took over the fourth quarter for the Raiders offensively, as well as more stiff defense, holding the Defenders to 25 percent in the final frame. Jones scored the first nine points of the quarter for Northwestern, the last three coming by way of an old fashioned three-point play and extending the lead to ten.

Kemble led the Red Raiders with 17 points, and she was 5-for-5 from 3-point range.

Jones scored 16 points, while Jada Cunningham chipped in with 14.

Dordt’s Ashtyn Veerbeek scored a game-high 28 points, hitting 10 of 20 shots. The Western Christian grad also had 10 rebounds.

Central 68, Buena Vista 55: Mallory McCall had a 28-point, 13-rebound double-double on the road on Wednesday.

McCall finished the game shooting 8-of-19 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line. It was her sixth double-double of the year and the third in the last four games to close out the year. Fellow freshman Taylor Krager added nine points with five coming at the free-throw line, to go along with six rebounds and a team-leading four assists.

As a team, the Beavers were held to 26.2 percent shooting from the field and only 2-of-26 from the three-point line.

Men’s basketball

Concordia 74, No. 22 Briar Cliff 73: The Bulldogs won on a play that football coach Patrick Daberkow would have been proud of. From under the basket, the Bulldogs inbound pass went the length of the floor and found Tristan Smith who scored as time expired. Smith didn’t even come down to shoot the ball.

Smith caught it mid-air and made the shot right before the buzzer went off.

The Chargers were down by 14 points in the second half to force the last-second shot.

Quinten Vasa scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds, and had two big blocks towards the end of regulation. Quinn Vesey had 15 points and knocked down three treys, while Groves had 15 points on four 3-pointers. Kleinhesselink added 11 points, six assists and four rebounds.

Morningside 73, Dakota Wesleyan 65: The Mustangs led 35-28 at the half, and held onto that lead throughout the second half.

The Mustangs forced the Tigers to make 16 turnovers and created 23 points off those miscues. Morningside, meanwhile, committed just four turnovers.

The Mustangs also dominated in the paint, outmanning DWU 40-8.

Four Mustangs scored in double figures, led by Ely Doble’s 22 points. Zach Imig and Aidan Vanderloo each scored 16 points.

Trey Powers also added 12 points.

Northwestern 80, Dordt 78: The win marked the eighth-straight home win over the Defenders.

The Raiders have now won three straight in the series with Dordt, including 11 of the last 13 meetings. Dating back to the 2001-02 season, the Raiders hold a 28-19 series lead.

Red Raiders center Alex Van Kalsbeek led all scorers with his 26 points, shooting 13-for-18 from the floor. He also tallied a team-high six assists and seven rebounds in the win.

Trent Hilbrands dropped 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting from behind the arc.

Dordt, which made 33 of 66 shots, had four scorers in double figures. West Sioux grad Bryce Coppock led his team with 17 points, while Luke Rankin scored 14.

Cade Bleeker and Caleb Harmsen each scored 13 points. Bleeker made three 3s.

Buena Vista 73, Central 69: With the win, the Beavers clinched the No. 2 seed in the American Rivers Conference tournament that starts Tuesday.

Michael Demers scored a game-high 21 points while Zane Neubaum added 20 to help lead the team. Demers nailed 4-of-5 from downtown and 8-of-11 overall from the field. He made the go-ahead basket on a wide-open layup with 45 seconds left before sinking a free-throw with three seconds left for the game's final score.

Neubaum made key free-throws following a defensive stop by BVU that extended the margin to three at 72-69. He finished the game making 7-of-8 from the line and was 6-of-13 from the field overall while also dishing out a team-high five assists.

Garrett Sittner came off the bench and hit three big long range buckets and totaled 13 points to go along with eight rebounds.

