COLLEGE BASKETBALL: South Dakota beats Tennessee State from free-throw line

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota point guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored a career-high 25 points and Mason Archambault added 16 more as the Coyotes topped Tennessee State 83-66 Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

Free throws were the difference in this one. Tennessee State utilized an aggressive full-court, pressing defense to its detriment. The Coyotes reached the bonus early in both halves and shot 49 free throws, making 39. Perrott-Hunt was 15-of-16 from the stripe. Archambault was 11-of-12.

Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and a career-best 11 boards for South Dakota, which finished with a 41-26 edge on the glass.

Nebraska 82, Southern 59: Bryce McGowens scored 18 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds, leading four players into double-figure scoring on Sunday.

McGowens, a 6-foot-7 freshman, was a perfect 10 of 10 at the free-throw line as he collected his first double-double for the Huskers (3-2).

Derrick Walker made seven of eight field goals to finish with 15 points for Nebraska, Alonzo Verge scored 14 with six rebounds and four assists and Keisei Tominaga added 11 points in as many minutes.

Nebraska quickly built a 23-9 lead by the 5:09 mark of the first half and never let Southern (1-4) get closer than 11 after that.

Late Saturday

Men's basketball

Northwestern 67, Doane 53: Red Raiders sophomore Alex Van Kalsbeek was one rebound shy of a double-double in the win on Saturday.

The MOC-Floyd Valley High School graduate scored 22 points and nine rebounds.

Northwestern had two other players scoring in double-figures: Noah Slagter (13) and Trent Hilbrands (11).

The Red Raiders shot 47 percent from the floor. They also went 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Women's basketball

Northwestern 104, Doane 73: The Red Raiders on Saturday led wire-to-wire, earning their sixth win of the young season.

Taylor VanderVelde and Devyn Kemble each led the Red Raiders with 19 points.

Jada Cunningham finished with 11 points to go with her 11 assists, recording her first career double-double.

Molly Schany finished with a double-double of her own with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Maddie Jones continued her consistent play at the point guard position with 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

