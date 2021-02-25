COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wayne State holds off St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wayne State used a 20-point, 14-rebound performance from junior forward Jordan Janssen to hold off St. Cloud State 73-70 Thursday evening in the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The NSIC South Division champion Wildcats improve to 11-6 on the season and now face the winner of MSU Moorhead and Minnesota State in Saturday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.
WSC answered with a Jordan Janssen putback off a Henry Penner miss and a Nate Thayer 3-pointer to regain the lead at 19-16. The Wildcats led 38-32 at halftime.
The final few minutes went back-and-forth, and the Wildcats held SCSU to a missed 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Janssen paced Wayne State with his 10th double-double of the season – 20 points and 14 rebounds. Millender also hit double figures for the Wildcats with 12 points and a season-high seven assists.
WSC made 28 of 69 shots for 40.6 percent, including 9 of 21 behind the arc.
NO. 3 MICHIGAN 79, NO. 3 IOWA 57: Third-ranked Michigan made life very difficult for Iowa big man Luka Garza and the Wolverines broke loose offensively in the second half on Thursday at Crisler Arena.
Garza still managed to score 16 points, a total he has reached in all but one game this season, but he made just 6 of 19 shots from the field. His teammates also struggled to make shots in the second half and as the misses mounted, the Iowa defense deteriorated along with it, turning what had been a close game into a rout.
The Hawkeyes (17-7, 11-6 Big Ten), trailed by only three (32-29) at halftime and when Garza converted a three-point play just ½ minutes into the second half they took a 37-36 lead.r.
Michigan (17-1, 12-1 Big Ten) ended up scoring 43 points in the final 17:30.
Wagner led the way with 21 points with Isaiah Livers adding 16 and Dickinson collecting 14 points and 8 rebounds.
Adding the Hawkeyes’ problems was the fact that they lost two key players to injuries in the contest.
Jack Nunge, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee, hobbled off the court with a right leg injury in the middle of the first half and watched the second half on crutches. Nunge will miss the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus. Connor McCaffery turned an ankle four minutes into the second half and did not return.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IOWA 89, MICHIGAN 67: Iowa freshman Clark led four Hawkeyes in double figures with a 27-point game and combined with Kate Martin to dish out 17 of the 26 assists Iowa recorded on 32 baskets.
The Hawkeyes (13-7, 9-7 Big Ten) shot 59.3 percent from the field and finished with 16 3-point baskets, one shy of the Iowa team record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the difference was on defense.