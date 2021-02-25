COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wayne State holds off St. Cloud State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Wayne State used a 20-point, 14-rebound performance from junior forward Jordan Janssen to hold off St. Cloud State 73-70 Thursday evening in the NSIC Sanford Health Men’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals played at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The NSIC South Division champion Wildcats improve to 11-6 on the season and now face the winner of MSU Moorhead and Minnesota State in Saturday’s semifinals at 7 p.m.

WSC answered with a Jordan Janssen putback off a Henry Penner miss and a Nate Thayer 3-pointer to regain the lead at 19-16. The Wildcats led 38-32 at halftime.

The final few minutes went back-and-forth, and the Wildcats held SCSU to a missed 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Janssen paced Wayne State with his 10th double-double of the season – 20 points and 14 rebounds. Millender also hit double figures for the Wildcats with 12 points and a season-high seven assists.

WSC made 28 of 69 shots for 40.6 percent, including 9 of 21 behind the arc.

NO. 3 MICHIGAN 79, NO. 3 IOWA 57: Third-ranked Michigan made life very difficult for Iowa big man Luka Garza and the Wolverines broke loose offensively in the second half on Thursday at Crisler Arena.