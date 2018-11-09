WARRENSBURG, Mo. - Wayne State opened its men's basketball season with a 95-92 win over Pittburg State in a game at the Central Regional Top Off Classic Friday.
Trevin Joseph scored 23 points and Vance Janssen 19 to lead the Wildcats, who led 51-45 at the half and by as many as 11 points after the break before the Gorillas closed to within 88-87 with 1:33 left in regulation after a lay up by Trenton Clayton.
Janssen answered with a 3-point shot the next time the Wildcats had the ball to make the game a two possession game and also hit a pair of free throws late to ice the win.
Wayne State takes on Central Missouri here Saturday at 6 p.m.
WAYNE STATE (95)
Trevin Joseph 8-14 2-5 23, Vance Janssen 6-10 5-6 19, Kendall Jacks 5-10 1-1 12, Nick Ferrarini 2-2 4-4 10, Tony Bonner 5-8 0-1 10, Jordan Janssen 3-6 2-2 8, Al'Tavius Jackson3-6 0-0 6, Ben Dentlingen 2-2 0-0 4, Luke TerHark 1-2 0-0 3, Obi Patrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-60 14-19 95.
PITTSBURG STATE (92)
Donovan Franklin 9-16 8-10 26, Trenton Clayton 4-7 8-11 16, Demetrius Levarity 4-9 4-6 14, Grant Lozoya 4-9 2-2 12, A.J. Walker. 5-9 0-0 12, Marcel Cherry 4-6 0-0 9, Ray Elliott 1-6 0-1 3, Ethan Steinbronn 0-1 0-0 0, Layton Hartloff 0-0 0-0 0, R.J. Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 22-30 92.
Halftime: Wayne State 51, Pittsburg State 45. 3-point shooting: Wayne State 11-21 (Joseph 5-8, Janssen 2-3,Ferrarini 2-2, Jacks 1-4, TerHark 1-2, Jackson 0-2), Pittsburg State 8-25 (Walker 2-5, Lozoya 2-4, Levarity 2-5, Elliott 1-4, Cherry 1-3, Steinbronn0-1, Franklin 0-3). Fouled out: none. Rebounds: Wayne State 38 (Jackson 9), Pittsburg State 27 (Franklin 7). Assists: Wayne State 18 (Joseph 4),Pittsburg State 16 (Walker, Franklin 5). Total fouls: Wayne State 23, Pittsburg State 20. Technical fouls: Joseph, Wayne State; Lozoya,Pittsburg State