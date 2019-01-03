MITCHELL, S.D. -- Ty Hoglund poured in a game-high 30 points and the No. 18 Tigers handed the No. 2 Mustangs their first loss of the Great Plains Athletic Conference season, 86-82, in a men's basketball game played at the Corn Palace here Wednesday.
Nick Harden also scored 13 points, Aaron Ahmadu 12 and Tristan Teichmeier 11 for the Tigers (13-4 overall and 7-3 GPAC). DWU led 44-43 at the intermission.
All five starters scored in double figures for the Mustangs (14-1 overall and 8-1 GPAC) with Brody Egger scoring 20 points to lead the way. Tyler Borchers also chipped in 15 points, Zach Imig 12, Alex Borchers 11 and Matt Hahn 10 for Morningside.
MORNINGSIDE (82)
Brody Egger 7-13 3-3 20, Zach Imig 2-7 8-8 12, Alex Borchers 5-8 0-0 11, Matt Hahn 4-13 0-1 10, Tyler Borchers 7-13 1-3 15, Pierce Almond 3-4 0-0 9, Ben Hoskins 0-1 0-0 0, Jeff Widhelm 0-1 1-2 1, Andrew Semadeni 0-1 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 0-1 0-0 0, Trey Brown 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 30-65 13-17 82.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (86)
Nick Harden 5-10 3-6 13, Collin Kramer 3-7 0-0 8, Aaron Ahmadu 5-9 1-2 12, Samuel McCloud 3-6 0-0 9, Ty Hoglund 10-17 5-6 30, Koln Oppold 0-4 0-0 0, Tristan Teichmeier 4-7 3-7 11, Cooper Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Mason Larson 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 31-65 12-21 86.
Halftime – DWU 44, Morningside 43. 3-point shots – Morningside 9-26 (Egger 3-9, Imig 0-2, A. Borchers 0-2, Hahn 2-6, T. Borchers 0-1, Almond 3-4, Hoskins 0-1), DWU 12-34 (Harden 0-2, Kramer 2-6, Ahmadu 1-3, McCloud 3-6, Hoglund 5-11, Oppold 0-2, Larson 1-4). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Morningside 38 (T. Borchers 9), DWU 35 (Kramer 9). Assists – Morningside 10 (Imig 3, Hahn 3), DWU 13 (Ahmadu 5). Turnovers – Mornigside 10, DWU 11. Total fouls – Morningside 20, DWU 14.