BIMINI, Bahamas | Sometimes, the basketball team that commits the most turnovers wins.
Such was the case for Air Force in a 65-62 win over South Dakota during a men’s basketball game Sunday at Gateway Christian Academy. Despite committing 22 turnovers, the Cadets shot 60 percent in each half while taking a lead they never lost.
Lavelle Scottie scored 15 points for Air Force (2-2), but also committed six turnovers. Teammate Ryan Swan added 14 points and eight points for a squad that took a 34-23 lead, limiting South Dakota to frigid 19.2 percent shooting.
Trey Burch-Manning scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. South Dakota (2-2) rallied to tie the game 57-57 as Triston Simpson (15 points, 4 steals) buried a three-point basket with 6:10 left. Four and a half minutes later, Air Force’s A.J. Walker hit a three-pointer for a 63-59 lead.
Simpson hit another three with 1:12 left to pull USD within 63-62, but the Cadets made two of four free throws in the game’s final 50 seconds.
Brandon Armstrong added 13 points for the Coyotes, who will face UMBC at 7:30 Monday night.
AIR FORCE (65)
Sid Tomes 3-5 0-0 7, Lavelle Scottie 6-8 3-7 15, Pervis Louder 2-3 1-2 5, Ryan Swan 5-9 3-4 14, Keaton Van Soelen 2-3 3-4 7, Caleb Morris 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Joyce 2-5 3-4 7, A.J. Walker 2-4 0-0 6, Ameka Akaya 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 24-40 13-21 65.
SOUTH DAKOTA (62)
Triston Simpson 5-13 2-2 15, Cody Kelley 1-8 2-2 4, Trey Burch-Manning 9-13 3-5 22, Brandon Armstrong 4-9 2-2 13, Tyler Peterson 1-9 3-4 5, Stanley Umude 1-2 0-0 2, Matt Johns 0-1 0-0 0, Nathan Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Power 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-56 13-17 62.
Halftime – Air Force 34, South Dakota 23. Three-point goals – Air Force 4-11 (Walker 2-2, Swan 1-3, Tomes 1-3, Louder 0-1, Joyce 0-2), South Dakota 7-21 (Simpson 3-5, Armstrong 3-7, Burch-Manning 1-1, Johns 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Kelley 0-3, Peterson 0-3). Rebounds – Air Force 35 (Swan 8), South Dakota 30 (Burch-Manning, Peterson, Umude). Assists – Air Force 8 (Joyce, Van Soelen 2), South Dakota 11 (Kelley 4). Total fouls – Air Force 21, South Dakota 21. Fouled out – Simpson. Turnovers – Air Force 22, South Dakota 9.
LATE SATURDAY
NORTHWESTERN 92, MORNINGSIDE 72: Alex Borchers and Zach Imig both scored 13 points as the fourth-ranked Morningside men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 92-72 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game at Allee Gym Saturday.
Brody Egger and Ben Hoskins both scored 11 points for Morningside (4-0, 3-0).
Grant DeMeulenaere finished with 13 points for Northwestern (4-3, 1-2). Steven Kragt had 12 pointd and Jay Small added 10.
Morningside made 12 of 18 free throws while the Red Raiders made just 4 of 7.
The Mustangs dished out 18 total assists and committed just five turnovers while Northwestern had 15 assists but committed 21 turnovers. Morningside also outscored Northwestern in points off turnovers 28-8 and points in the paint 30-18.
NORTHWESTERN (72)
Trenton Hilbrands 2-9 0-0 4, Parker Mulder 1-4 0-0 2, Isaac Heyer 2-4 0-0 6, Jay Small 4-8 0-0 10, Steven Kragt 4-5 1-1 12, Tim Wager 1-1 0-0 2, Noah Slagter 0-2 0-0 0, Grant DeMeulenaere 6-8 0-0 13, Dalton Moser 1-1 0-0 3, Chris Borchers 2-4 0-0 5, Grant Rohrer 2-5 3-6 7, Christian Korver 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 28-55 4-7 72.
MORNINGSIDE (92)
Brody Egger 3-9 2-2 11, Zach Imig 4-8 4-4 13, Alex Borchers 4-9 3-3 13, Matt Hahn 3-10 0-0 9, Tyler Borchers 3-3 0-2 6, Pierce Almond 2-4 0-2 6, Ben Hoskins 5-6 0-0 11, Jeff Widhelm 1-1 2-3 5, Tyler Vavrina 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew Semadeni 1-2 0-0 2, James Maher 0-0 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 3-5 0-2 8, Ethan Wyant 0-0 0-0 0, Trey Brown 4-4 0-0 8, Andre Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-62 12-18 92.
Halftime – Morningside 38, Northwestern 27. 3-point shots – Northwestern 12-26 (Hilbrands 0-3, Heyer 2-4, Small 2-5, Kragt 3-4, Slagter 0-2, DeMeulenaere 1-2, Moser 1-1, C. Borchers 1-2, Korver 2-3), Morningside 14-32 (Egger 3-8, Imig 1-1, A. Borchers 2-3, Hahn 3-10, Almond 2-4, Hoskins 1-2, Widhelm 1-1, Semadeni 0-1, Cummins 1-2). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Northwestern 34 (Rohrer 7), Morningside 27 (Imig 6). Assists – Northwestern 15 (Hilbrands 6), Morningside 18 (Imig 5). Turnovers – Northwestern 21, Morningside 5. Total fouls – Northwestern 17, Morningside 10.