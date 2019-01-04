CRETE, Neb. – Doane clipped Dordt 61-69 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball game here Saturday.
Doane (6-12, 3-7) held the Defenders scoreless for the final 2:22 after they took a 59-55 lead on two free throws by Jesse Jansma. Zach Witters hit a free throw with 1:06 remaining to put the Tigers in front and another at the 1:05 mark. Dordt missed three shots in the final minute.
Alec Henrickson paced Dordt (12-7, 5-5) with 14 points off the bench and Chad Barkema added 11 points. The Defenders shot just 37.3 percent (22 of 59) from the field, including 5 of 21 from the arc.
Dordt led, 30-27, at halftime and maintained the advantage until the final two minutes of the game.
Doane’s Koh Flippin scored a game-high 16 points.
DORDT (59)
Jesse Jansma 1-6 2-2 5, Chad Barkema 5-8 1-2 11, Chandler Brunsting 1-5 4-4 7, Garrett Franken 3-13 0-0 6, Josh VanLingen 3-5 1-6 7, Cooper Ross 1-2 0-0 3, Alec Henrickson 5-11 2-2 14, Ben Gesink 0-3 0-0 0, Zach Bussard 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 22-59 10-16 59.
DOANE (61)
Zach Witters 3-9 2-2 9, Joe Burt 3-6 1-1 7, Nick Kornieck 4-11 0-0 11, Koh Flippin 6-13 4-5 16, Trace Tupper 4-4 3-5 11, Tyler Sullivan 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony Laravie 0-8 0-0 0, Nick Howard 0-2 0-0 0, Jaxon Harre 2-6 1-2 5, Riley Nedved 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-62 11-15 61.
Halftime – Dordt 30, Doane 27. 3-point shots – Dordt 5-21 (Jansma 1-5, Brunsting 1-4, Franken 0-3, VanLingen 0-1, Ross 1-1, Henrickson 2-5, Gesink 0-2), Doane 4-21 (Witters 1-4, Burt 0-2, Kornieck 3-6, Flippin 0-2, Laravie 0-5, Howard 0-2). Fouled out – Kornieck). Rebounds – Dordt 46 (Franken 8), Doane 34 (Kornieck 8). Assists – Dordt 13 (Barkema 4, Ross 4), Doane 13 (Flippin 4). Turnovers – Dordt 15, Doane 10. Total fouls – Dordt 17, Doane 14.
BUENA VISTA 89, LUTHER 81: Timothy Jeffries had a big game logging hit first career double-double and 29 points as he lead the Beavers to an American Rivers Conference men's basketbal 89-81win in a game played in Storm Lake Saturday.
The scoring output was a single-game high for Jeffries, a junior from North Las Vegas, whose previous best came when he scored 21 points on three different occasions this season. DJ McNeal also scored 22 points for Buena Vista (8-6 overall and 2-3 ARC). Jared Nicolaisen had 21 points and James Kappus 19 for the Norse (6-6 overall and 0-4 ARC).
LUTHER (81)
Jared Nicolaisen 7-15 5-5 21, James Kappus 6-9 3-4 19, Gage Thompson 5-9 0-0 10, Jadyn Torres 4-6 0-1 9, Anthony Westhusing 3-6 0-0 9, Spencer Sturges 2-4 0-0 5, Ray Whitlock 2-7 0-0 4, Garrian Wade 1-5 0-0 2, Aaron Blumberg 1-1 0-1 2, Rahul Bagga 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-66 8-11 81.
BUENA VISTA (89)
Timothy Jeffries 10-14 6-9 29, DJ McNeal 8-10 5-6 22, Robert Hawkins 3-5 3-3 9, Michael Demers 3-6 0-0 8, Brendan Gary 2-5 2-2 6, Alex Rogers Jr 3-9 0-2 6, Garrett Sittner 1-4 2-2 5, Connor Winkelman 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 31-57 20-26 89.
Halftime - Buena Vista 42, Luther 36. 3-point shooting - Luther 11-36 (Kappus 4-7, Westhusing 3-6, Nicolaisen 2-8, Sturges 1-1, Torres 1-2, Bagga 0-3, Wade 0-3, Whitlock 0-3, Thompson 0-3), Buena Vista 7-25 (Jeffries 3-7, Demers 2-4, Sittner 1-4, McNeal 1-3, Winkelman 0-2, Rogers 0-3, Gary 0-1, Hawkins 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Luther 36 (Kappus 6), Buena Vista 32 (Jeffries 10). Assists - Luther 11 (Sturges 4), Buena Vista 14 (Winkelman 5). Total fouls - Luther 23, Buena Vista 15.
WAYNE STATE 75, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA 68: The Wildcats logged a men's basketball road victory over the Mustangs for the first time since 2000 and snapped a two-game losing streak in a Northern Sun Conference game played in Marshall, Minn. Saturday.
Wayne State had lost 19 straight times on Southwest State's home court but was able to win behind a balanced scoring attack that was led by Kendall Jacks who had 15 points and Al'Tavius Jackson who came off the bench to add 14. Trevin Joseph and Jordan Janssen added 12 and 11 points, respectively for the Wildcats, who led 40-34 at the intermission and by as many as 15 points late. Jacks and Janssen each had nine rebounds to share game honors. The last time WSC won on the road in Marshall came on Feb. 12, 2000 when Brad Joens hit a buzzer beating 3-point shot to give the Wildcats a 67-65 win.
Wayne State is now 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the NSIC while SMSU drops to 8-6 and 3-5 in the league. Ryan Bruggerman had a game-high 22 points for the Mustangs.
WAYNE STATE (75)
Kendall Jacks 6-11 3-5 15, Al'Tavius Jackson 4-7 5-10 14, Trevin Joseph 4-13 3-4 12, Jordan Janssen 4-10 3-4 11, Vance Janssen 1-7 6-7 8, Nick Ferrarini 2-6 0-0 6, Luke TerHark 2-2 0-0 5, Tony Bonner 2-4 0-0 4, Ben Dentlinger 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Thayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 20-30 75.
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA (68)
Ryan Bruggeman 9-16 4-4 22, Michael Lee 4-10 0-0 11, Taylor Schafer 4-13 1-1 11, Kenny Byers 3-8 0-0 6, Nick Dufault 2-6 1-1 6, Kolin Bartlett 3-3 0-0 6, Grant Kramer 2-3 0-0 4, Braedan Hanson 1-6 0-2 2. Totals 28-65 6-8 68. Halftime score - Wayne State 40, Southwest Minnesota 34. 3-point shooting - Wayne State 5-16 (Ferrarini, 2-5, Joseph 1-5, TerHark 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Vance Janssen 0-3, Jacks 0-1), Southwest Minnesota State 6-22 (Lee 3-6, Schafer 2-6, Dufault 1-5, Kramer 0-1, Hanson 0-1, Byers 0-1, Bruggeman 0-2). Fouled out - Byers. Rebounds - Wayne State 45 (Jordan Janssen 9, Jacks 9), Southwest Minnesota State 33 (Hanson 7, Bruggeman 7). Assists - Wayne State 12 (Jacks 5), Southwest Minnesota State 9 (Bruggeman 5). Total fouls - Wayne State 10, Southwest Minnesota State 19.
Late Friday
SIOUX FALLS 77, WAYNE STATE 71: Trevon Evans' dunk with 31 second broke a tie and lifted Sioux Falls to a 77-71 Northern Sun Conference men's basketball win over Wayne State in a game played Friday evening.
The loss was the second in a row for the Wildcats in the NSIC after opening with a five-game winning streak. The Cougars appeared on their way to their way to running away with the game in the second half, building a 69-57 lead with 5:30 left in the game. The Wildcats, however, rallied and went on a 12-2 run eventually tying the game 71-71 on a Trevin Joseph jumper with 1:45 left.
Joseph had 35 points and Kendall Jacks 25 for the Wildcats (10-3 overall and 5-2 NSIC). Drew Guebert had 23 points for Sioux Falls (9-4 overall and 4-3 NSIC).
WAYNE STATE (71)
Trevin Joseph 13-20 1-2 35, Kendall Jacks 11-21 1-1 25, Nick Ferrarini 1-7 1-2 4, Tony Bonner 1-6 1-2 3, Vance Janssen 1-6 0-1 2, Luke TerHark 1-1 0-0 2, Jordan Janssen 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Thayer 0-0 0-0 0, Al'Tavius Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 4-8 71.
SIOUX FALLS (77)
Drew Guebert 9-20 0-0 23, Trevon Evans 4-13 6-11 16, Chase Grinde 4-5 0-0 9, Teathloach Pal 3-4 2-2 8, Milan Surlic 4-9 0-0 8, Aaron Rothermund 1-4 2-2 5, Devin Green 2-2 0-0 4, Troy Houghton 1-1 0-0 2, Austin Slater 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 29-64 10-15 77.
Halftime - Sioux Falls 38, Wayne State 33. 3-point goals--Wayne State 11-22 (Joseph 8-11, Jacks 2-6, Ferrarini 1-4, Janssen 0-1), Sioux Falls 9-17 (Guebert 5-7, Evans 2-5, Rothermund 1-2, Grinde 1-1, Surlic 0-2). Fouled out - Wayne State - Jordan Janssen. Rebounds - Wayne State 25 (Vance Janssen 5), Sioux Falls 48 (Slater 10, Guebert 10). Assists - Wayne State 10 (Ferrarini 4), Sioux Falls 12 (Surlic 5). Total fouls - Wayne State 17, Sioux Falls 11.