FREMONT, Neb. | Craig Sterk hit a 3-pointer late in regulation to force overtime and Issac Heyer hit a go-ahead shot in the extra session to lead Northwestern past Midland 105-99 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
Heyer had 35 points and Sterk 25 as they helped the Raiders earn the No. 5 seed in the upcoming GPAC post season tournament. Coach Kris Korver's squad also avoided being upset by the Warriors who finished in ninth place, out of the post season tourney.
Sterk hit a shot with 11 seconds left to tie the game after Midland had carried a lead through much of the second half. Heyer hit a trey with 3:04 left in overtime to give Northwestern a 95-92 lead and followed with a jumper in the lane to increase the cushion to 97-92. Another shot by Heyer with 32 seconds left and six consective made free throws down the stretch iced the win for the Raiders (17-12 overall, 11-9 GPAC).
Northwestern opens tournament play at Dakota Wesleyan Wednesday at 7 o'clock.
NORTHWESTERN (105)
Craig Sterk 8-13 6-6 25, Isaac Heyer 9-11 3-3 25, Jay Small 7-21 0-0 19, Parker Mulder 5-8 2-4 12, Grant DeMeulenaere 3-5 2-3 9, Christian Korver 2-5 2-2 7, Chris Borchers 2-4 1-1 5, Steven Kragt 1-5 1-2 3, Noah Slagter 0-4 0-0 0, Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-76 17-21 105.
MIDLAND (99)
Tyler Craven 7-15 8-8 25, Bryce Parsons 8-11 8-9 24, Reggie Gradwell 6-9 2-3 17, Dillon Faubel 5-12 0-0 14, Emanuel Bryson 3-6 0-1 6, Malik Martin 2-7 0-0 5, Laurence Merritt 2-5 0-0 5, Luke Cadzow 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-66 18-21 99.
Halftime - Midland 47, Northwestern 41. End of regulation - Tied at 87. 3-point goals - Northwestern 14-34 (Small 5-15, Isaac Heyer 4-6, Sterk 3-5, Korver 1-4, DeMeulenaere 1-2, Kragt 0-1, Mulder 0-1), Midland 13-26 (Faubel 4-8, Craven 3-4, Gradwell 3-5, Cadzow 1-1, Martin 1-3, Merritt 1-3, Bryson 0-1, Parsons 0-1). Fouled out -Slagter, Cadzow. Rebounds - Northwestern 36 (Sterk 9), Midland 26 (Gradwell 6). Assists - Northwestern 19 (Mulder 5), Midland 16 (Craven 5). Total fouls - Northwestern 17, Midland 19.
MINNESOTA STATE 89, WAYNE STATE 79: The Mavericks moved into a tie for the Northern Sun Conference men's basketball South Division lead after downing the Wildcats in a game played in Mankato, Minn. Saturday.
Both Minnesota State and Wayne are now 13-7 in league play with two games left. The Mavericks have games at Upper Iowa and Winona State next weekend while the Wildcats host Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls.
Kevin Krieger had 24 points and Carlos Anderson 20 to lead Mankato State, which was on top 42-29 at the half and carried a double digit cushion throughout the second half.
Kendall Jacks had 17 points and Nick Ferrarini 16 to lead Wayne State, now 18-8 overall.
WAYNE STATE (78)
Kendall Jacks 6-10 4-4 17, Nick Ferrarini 5-11 5-5 16, Jordan Janssen 6-10 2-4 14, Vance Janssen 7-14 0-0 14, Trevin Joseph 2-9 2-2 7, Nate Mohr 2-8 1-2 6, Ben Dentlinger 0-1 2-3 2, Tony Bonner 1-2 0-0 2, Luke TerHark 0-1 0-0 0, Al'Tavius Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 16-20 78.
MINNESOTA STATE (89)
Kevin Krieger 9-21 2-2 24, Carlos Anderson 8-10 4-4 20, Cameron Kirksey 7-8 0-0 17, Tre Baumgardner 2-3 5-7 10, Juwan McCloud 2-3 1-2 5, Karson Arrenholz 1-2 2-2 4, Jamal Nixon 2-4 0-0 4, Carter Asche 1-4 0-0 3, Quincy Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Jake Guse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 14-17 89.
Halftime score - Minnesota State 42, Wayne State 29. 3-point shooting - Wayne State 4-19 (Joseph 1-4, Ferrarini 1-4, Jacks 1-1, Mohr 1-7, Vance Janssen 0-3), Minnesota State 9-22 (Krieger 4-9, Kirksey 3-4, Baumgardner 1-2, Asche 1-3, Nixon 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Arrenholz 0-1, McCloud 0-1). Fouled out - Wayne State - Vance Janssen, Kirksey. Rebounds - Wayne State 28 (Jordan Janssen 8), Minnesota State 37 (Krieger 7). Assists - Wayne State 9 (Jacks 4), Minnesota State 19 (Nixon 4, Baumgardner 4, McCloud 4). Total fouls - Wayne State 16, Minnesota State 20.
HASTINGS 81, DORDT 79: Bart Hiscock hit a shot in the lane with 27 seconds left to give the Broncos a win over the Defenders in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Hastings, Nebr. Saturday.
The game wrapped up the GPAC regular season slate with Hastings and Dordt finished tied for sixth place with 10-10 league marks. The Defenders will travel to face Briar Cliff at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a first round post season tournament game. Hastings will also open the same night at Jamestown with a 6 o'clock start.
DORDT (79)
Alec Henrickson 3-7 1-2 10, Zach Bussard 2-5 3-7 7, Josh VanLingen 5-13 4-4 14, Chad Barkema 2-7 3-4 7, Jesse Jansma 3-6 0-0 7, Ben Gesink 5-10 3-4 13, Garrett Franken 8-17 2-2 19, Cooper Ross 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 29-72 16-23 79
HASTINGS (81)
Ben Wahlberg 6-13 6-8 18, Zach Kitten 1-5 0-0 2, Bart Hiscock 8-15 0-0 17, Eli Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Cale 3-5 0-0 7, Zack Johnson 2-4 0-0 6, Kevin Miller 6-14 0-0 14, Shane Chamberlain 5-12 0-2 12, Brendan Lipovsky 1-4 2-2 5. Totals 32-73 8-12 81
Halftime score - Dordt 43, Hastings 40. 3-point shooting - Dordt 5-18 (Henrickson 3-6, Jansma 1-4, Gesink 0-4, Franken 1-3, Ross 0-1), Hastings 9-33 (Wahlberg 0-4, Kitten 0-1, Hiscock 1-5, Cale 1-3, Johnson 2-4, Miller 2-6, Chamberlain 2-7, Lipovsky 1-3). Rebounds - Dordt 45 (VanLingen 9, Franken 9), Hastings 39 (Hiscock 13). Fouls Dordt 14, Hastings 14. Fouled out - none. Assists - Dordt 16 (Henrickson 4, Gesink 4), Hastings 14 (Hiscock 5). Turnovers - Dordt 11, Hastings 11.
WAYNE STATE 94, CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 74: Nate Mohr scored a game-high 21 points to lead Wayne State to a 94-74 win over Concordia-St. Paul in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played Friday evening.
Mohr, a freshman from Glenwood, Iowa who entered the game having scored just 17 points all season, hit on 7-10 shots from the field, including 4-6 on 3's. Nick Ferrarini also had 17 points while Trevin Joseph and Jordan Janssen each added 16 for the Wildcats, 17-7 overall and 12-6 in the NSIC.
The win gives Wayne State its most wins since the 1999-2000 season when it went 26-6 under current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.
Bryndan Matthews had 18 points to lead the Golden Bears (8-16 overall and 3-15 NSIC).
WAYNE STATE (94)
Jordan Janssen 5-9 6-6 16, Kendall Jacks 5-8 0-0 10, Trevin Joseph 7-13 1-1 16, Nick Ferrarini 7-12 1-2 17, Vance Janssen 1-4 2-4 4, Al'Tavius Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Nate Mohr 7-10 3-3 21, Nate Thayer 0-0 0-0 0 ,Ben Dentlinger 1-1 0-0 2, Luke TerHark 0-2 0-0 0, Nosa Iyagbaye 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Bonner 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-66 13-16 94
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (74)
Max Keefe 0-0 2-2 2, Cody Carlson 3-6 0-0 6, Elliot Kane 4-12 0-0 9, Isaiah McKay 3-10 9-10 16, Bryndan Matthews 7-9 4-7 18, Brandon McRoy 0-1 0-0 0, Lee Higgins 4-6 2-2 13, Noah Kannegiesser 1-6 0-0 3, Hayden Baughman 2-3 0-0 5, Evean Wesenberg 1-3 0-1 3. Totals 25-56 17-22 74
Halftime score - Wayne State 42, Concordia-St. Paul 39. 3-point goals - Wayene State 7-20 (Joseph 1-6, Ferrarini 2-4, Vance Janssen 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Mohr 4-6, Ter Hark 0-1), Concordia St. Paul 7-22 (Carlson 0-1, Kane 1-4, McKay 1-5, Matthews 0-1, McRoy 0-1, Higgins 3-5, Kannegiesser 1-3, Baughman 1-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Wayne State 34 (Jordan Janssen 9), Concordia St. Paul 28 (Matthews 8). Assists - Wayen State 16 (Vance Janssen 4), Concordia St. Paul 19 (McKay 6). Turnovers - Wayne State 16, Concordia St. Paul 10. Total fouls - Wayne State 20, Concordia St. Paul 18.