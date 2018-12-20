STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Timothy Jeffries matched his career-high with 21 points while leading Buena Vista’s men’s basketball team to an 88-68 win over Finlandia Thursday afternoon at Siebens Fieldhouse.
Garrett Sittner established career-highs with 19 points and six rebounds. Both Sittner and Jeffries each recorded three three-points for a squad that went just 3 of 13 from beyond the arc in the first half to converting 12 of 21 attempts in the second half.
Connor Winkelman added 10 points as Buena Vista (7-5) posted its fourth consecutive victory. The Beavers shot 61.8 percent in the second half.
FINLANDIA (68)
Joe Heinonen 1-1 0-0 2, Jacob Oom 3-9 1-2 10, Tyler Browner 2-7 0-0 5, Jaden Janke 5-9 1-2 12, Austin Carlson 8-14 7-12 23, Manny Woods 0-0 0-0 0, River Shumate 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Underwood 5-15 2-2 16, Jake Frisanco 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 11-18 68.
BUENA VISTA (88)
Connor Winkelman 4-6 0-0 10, Robert Hawkins 2-4 2-2 7, Michael Demers 2-4 0-0 6, Joe Lind 1-5 0-0 3, Timothy Jeffries 7-12 4-5 21, Garrett Sittner 8-12 0-0 19, Lincoln Rock 0-0 0-1 0, D.J. McNeal 2-5 0-0 6, Alex Rogers Jr. 3-6 2-2 9, Ryan Vogelai 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 9-12 88.
Halftime – Buena Vista 33, Finlandia 24. Three-point field goals – Finlandia 9-19 (Underwood 4-8, Oom 3-6, Browner 1-2, Janke 1-3), Buena Vista 15-34 (Sittner 3-6, Jeffries 3-7, Demers 2-2, McNeal 2-4, Winkelman 2-4, Hawkins 1-1, Rogers 1-3, Lind 1-5, Schmitt 0-1, Vogelei 0-1). Rebounds – Finlandia 37 (Carlson 14), Buena Vista 30 (Sittner 6). Assists – Finlandia 18 (Browner 5), Buena Vista 23 (Jeffries 7). Total fouls – Finlandia 18, Buena Vista 14. Turnovers – Finlandia 21, Buena Vista 9.
Late Wednesday
BUENA VISTA 93, FINLANDIA 57: Buena Vista moved over the .500 mark with a 93-57 men’s basketball triumph over Finlandia (Mich.) here Wednesday.
Noah Schmitt came off the bench to contribute a career-high 13 points for the Beavers. Schmitt was 3-for-4 from beyond the arc and was one of 13 players who scored at least three points.
Robert Hawkins tallied 12 points and D.J. McNeal 10. BVU, now 6-5 on the season, shot 51.5 percent from the field and hit 13 3-pointers and enjoyed a 47-26 halftime lead.
FINLANDIA (57)
Jaden Janke 6-15 1-4 15, Austin Carlson 5-6 1-4 11, Jacob Oom 3-10 0-0 9, Dylan Underwood 2-6 0-0 5, Tyler Browner 4-7 0-0 8, Manny Woods 0-0 0-0 0, River Shumate 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Heinonen 4-8 0-0 9, Jake Frisanco 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 2-8 57.
BUENA VISTA (93)
Connor Winkelman 3-3 0-0 8, Robert Hawkins 3-7 5-6 11, Michael Demers 2-4 0-0 5, Joe Lind 2-7 0-0 5, Timothy Jeffries 2-8 0-0 4, Garrett Sittner 2-3 1-1 6, Lincoln Rock 1-2 2-2 4, D.J. McNeal 4-8 1-1 10, Alex Rogers Jr. 1-2 1-2 3, Ryan Vogelei 3-5 0-0 8, Jake Thompson 1-4 0-0 3, Ethan Wallace 2-4 0-0 5, Brendan Gary 4-4 0-0 8, Noah Schmitt 5-7 0-2 13. Totals 35-68 10-14 93.
Halftime – Buena Vista 47, Finlandia 26. 3-point shots – Finlandia 7-21 (Janke 2-5, Oom 3-9, Underwood 1-3, Browner 0-2, Heinonen 1-2), Buena Vista 13-35 (Winkelman 2-2, Hawkins 0-1, Demers 1-2, Lind 1-5, Jeffries 0-5, Sittner 1-2, Rock 0-1, McNeal 1-2, Rogers 0-1, Vogelei 2-3, Thompson 1-4, Wallace 1-3, Schmitt 3-4). Fouled out – Underwood. Rebounds – Finlandia 30 (Carlson 7, Browner 7), Buena Vista 36 (Hawkins 8). Assists – Finlandia 12 (Oom 4), Buena Vista 26 (Rock 4). Turnovers – Finlandia 25, Buena Vista 10. Total fouls – Finlandia 15, Buena Vista 14.