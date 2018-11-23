CHICAGO, Ill. – Northwestern outscored Saint Xavier 114-103 in men’s basketball action at the Saint Xavier Thanksgiving Classic here Friday.
Six players reached double figures for Northwestern (5-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak. All five starters scored double digits, led by Jay Small with 30 points. Saint Xavier (3-5) got 24 points from Jack Halverson.
Northwestern trailed 61-56 at halftime. The Red Raiders made 10 3-pointers and Saint Xavier 14. Parker Mulder recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Northwestern plays Trinity Christian College here Saturday
NORTHWESTERN (114)
Jay Small 10-17 4-6 30, Parker Mulder 6-7 7-8 19, Steven Kragt 7-9 2-2 16, Trent Hilbrands 5-7 2-3 13, Isaac Heyer 5-9 0-0 12, Grant Rohrer 6-9 0-0 12, Chris Borchers 3-4 1-2 7, Christian Korver 1-4 0-0 3, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-4 0-0 2, Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-70 16-21 114.
SAINT XAVIER (103)
Jack Halverson 9-12 1-1 24, Tyler Diehl 7-10 5-5 20, Jacob Strong 6-10 0-0 12, Jack Brody 4-14 3-6 11, Josh Niego 3-10 2-2 10, Chris Soczek 3-6 2-2 11, Mike Shepski 3-6 0-0 8, Jaelon Wilson 2-6 1-2 6, Sam Buck 0-0 1-3 1, Will Jeffers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-74 15-21 103.
Halftime – St. Xavier 61, Northwestern 56. 3-point shots – Northwestern 10-23 (Small 6-11, Hilbrands 1-2, Heyer 2-4, Rohrer 0-1, Korver 1-4, DeMeulenaere 0-1), St. Xavier 14-27 (Halverson 5-7, Diehl 1-3, Brody 0-2, Niego 2-4, Soczek 3-4, Shepski 2-5, Wilson 1-2). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Northwestern 40 (Mulder 11), St. Xavier 27 (Brody 6, Niego 6). Assists – Northwestern 20 (Heyer 5), St. Xavier 17 (Strong 6). Turnovers – Northwestern 11, St. Xavier 9. Total fouls – Northwestern 18, St. Xavier 19.
DORDT 81, WALDORF 67: The Defenders trailed with less than nine minutes left in the second half but went on a tear the rest of the way to pull away for a non-conference men's basketball win in a game played in Forest City Friday.
Waldorf took a 57-55 lead on a 3-point shot by Demitrius Martin with just over nine minutes to go but Jesse Jansma answered with his own trey with 8:27 left in the game to give Dordt the lead back quickly.
After falling behind briefly, the Defenders outscored the Warriors 26-10 down the stretch to improve to 7-2. Chad Barkema had 22 points and Garrett Franken 18 to pace Dordt. Both had seven rebounds to pace the winners. Alec Henrickson and Josh Van Lingen also scored a dozen points.
Martin had 14 points to lead Waldorf (3-5).
DORDT (81)
Chandler Brunsting 1-2 0-0 3, Jesse Jansma 2-4 0-0 6, Garrett Franken 6-11 0-0 18, Josh Van Lingen 4-9 4-8 12, Chad Barkema 9-10 2-2 22, Cooper Ross 0-3 0-0 0, Alec Henrickson 4-6 0-0 12, Zach Bussard 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 28-49 10-14 81
WALDORF (67)
Brady Kuchinka 5-15 0-0 11, Khalis Manney 3-8 4-5 10, Shay Motter 1-5 0-0 3, Brian Smith 5-16 0-0 11, Gabriel Munoz 4-6 0-0 9, Demitrius Smith 4-10 3-3 14, Qunicy Minor Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Octavious O'Large 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 26-66 8-10 67
Halftime - Tied at 34. 3-point goals - Dordt 15-23 (Brunsting 1-1, Jansma 2-4, Franken 6-7, Van Lingen 0-3, Barkema 2-2, Ross 0-1, Henrickson 4-5), Waldorf 7-19 (Kuchinka 1-4, Manney 0-1, Motter 1-4, Smith 1-6, Munoz 1-1, Martin 3-3). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Dordt 31 (Franken, Barkema 7), Waldorf 34 (Manney 13). Assists - Dordt 14 (Ross 4), Waldorf 15 (Smith 6). Turnovers - Dordt 13, Waldorf 8. Total fouls - Dordt 12, Waldorf 15.