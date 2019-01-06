SEWARD, Neb. — Northwestern scored 46 points in the first half for an 18-point lead against Concordia going into halftime. Northwestern didn't give up any ground in the second half and beat Concordia 76-59 on Saturday.
Northwestern improved to 11-8 overall and 5-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia fell to 8-10 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.
Craig Sterk came off the bench and led the Red Raiders with 18 points and eight rebounds. Trent Hilbrands added 14 points, Jay Small had 13 points and six rebounds and Parker Mulder had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Tanner Shuck led Concordia with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals and Brevin Sloup had 11 points.
NORTHWESTERN 76 (11-8, 5-5)
Steven Kragt 1-5 2-2 4. Trent Hilbrands 6-16 1-1 14. Parker Mulder 6-10 0-0 12. Isaac Heyer 2-3 1-2 5. Jay Small 4-7 3-3 13. Craig Sterk 7-14 1-2 18. Tim Wager 0-0 0-0 0. Noah Slagter 0-0 0-0 0. Grant DeMeulenaere 2-3 0-0 5. Dalton Moser 0-0 0-1 0. Chris Borchers 0-2 0-0 0. Grant Rohrer 0-1 0-0 0. Christian Korver 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 8-11 76.
CONCORDIA 59 (8-10, 1-9)
Sammy Adjei 3-9 0-0 6. Brevin Sloup 4-10 1-2 11. Carter Kent 3-9 0-0 6. Justin Wiersema 1-2 0-0 3. Tanner Shuck 4-7 2-2 13. Chance Sterling 0-0 1-2 1. Nick Cito 0-1 0-0 0. Grant Wragge 1-9 1-1 2. Tanner Wubbels 0-2 2-2 2. Chuol Biel 3-5 3-4 9. Klay Uher 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 21-58 10-13 59.
Three-point goals - Northwestern 8-22 (Sterk 3-5, Small 2-5, Hilbrands 1-3, DeMeulenaere 1-1, Korver 1-4, Kragt 0-1, Mulder 0-1, Heyer 0-1, Borchers 0-1), Concordia 7-23 (Shuck 3-4, Sloup 2-6, Wiersema 1-1, Uher 1-3, Adjei 0-1, Kent 0-4, Cito 0-1, Wragge 0-3). Rebounds - Northwestern 46 (Mulder 10), Concordia 32 (Biel 7). Assists - Northwestern 16 (Mulder 4), Concordia (Kent 5). Total fouls - Northwestern 15, Concordia 12. Turnovers - Northwestern 11, Concordia 11.
Halftime - Northwestern 46, Concordia 28.