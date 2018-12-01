SIOUX CENTER, Iowa | Kevin Oberweiser recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Jamestown basketball team defeated No. 21 Dordt 96-89 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday.
Jon Purintun scored 19 points for Jamestown (10-2, 4-2) and Brock Schrom tossed in 15. Isaiah Dobson had 14 points and Brady Birch added 13. Jack Talley notched nine points and 10 rebounds.
Josh Van Lingen scored 21 points for Dordt (8-4, 2-3) and Zach Bussard threw in 17. Garrett Franken and Jesse Jansma both had 14 points and Chad Barkema added 11.
Jamestown finished with 19 second-chance points while Dordt had just six.
JAMESTOWN (96)
Jace Allard 0-0 0-0 0, Kevin Oberweiser 7-13 0-0 18, Isaiah Dobson 4-9 3-5 14, Jon Purintun 7-17 3-5 19, Jack Frazier 0-2 5-6 5, Terrell Alfred 1-5 0-0 3, Jack Talley 3-11 1-2 9, Brock Schrom 6-10 3-5 15, Brady Birch 6-8 1-1 13. Totals 34-75 16-24 96.
DORDT (89)
Cooper Ross 0-3 0-0 0, Jesse Jansma 6-14 0-0 14, Alec Henrickson 1-3 2-2 5, Chad Barkema 4-11 3-3 11, Chandler Brunsting 1-5 4-4 7, Ben Gesink 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Franken 7-15 0-0 14, Josh Van Lingen 6-14 6-8 21, Zach Bussard 6-8 5-10 17, Mitch Lambert 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 20-27 89.
Halftime score – Dordt 39, Jamestown 32.
3-point goals – Jamestown 12-32 (Oberweiser 4-8, Dobson 3-8, Purintun 2-6, Frazier 0-1, Alfred 1-2, Talley 2-7), Dordt 7-22 (Ross 0-1, Jansma 2-6, Henrickson 1-1, Barkema 0-1, Brunsting 1-3, Franken 0-3, Van Lingen 3-7. Fouled out – Jamestown (Schrom), Dordt (Franken). Rebounds – Jamestown 50 (Oberweiser 10, Talley 10), Dordt 45 (Bussard 10). Assists – Jamestown 13 (Frazier 5), Dordt 14 (Brunsting 5). Turnovers – Jamestown 21, Dordt 16. Total fouls – Jamestown 25, Dordt 20.
POSTPONEMENTS: Due to Saturday's winter storm warning, Buena Vista’s men’s/women’s basketball games at Loras were postponed. A make-up date hasn’t been announced at this time.
Buena Vista’s women will now host Nebraska Christian Monday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. Both the women’s and men’s Buena Vista teams will return to action Wednesday, Dec. 5 when they travel to Simpson College for an American Rivers Conference doubleheader that will begin at 6 p.m.