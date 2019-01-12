WAYNE, Neb. | Trevin Joseph hit a pair of free throws with 1:22 left in regulation to break a tie and Wayne State's men's basketball team went on to clip Upper Iowa 85-81 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Joseph's points gave the Wildcats a 83-81 lead and after the Peacocks missed a potential go-ahead 3-point shot, Vance Janssen added two more charity shots to ice the win Wayne State.
Joseph had 28 points to lead the Wildcats (13-3 overall and 8-2 NSIC), hitting on six 3-point shots and 10 of 21 from the field. Vance Janssen, Jordan Joasen and Kendall Jacks each added 16 points for Wayne State, which led 40-34 at the half. Upper Iowa overcame an eight-point deficit late, tying the game at 81 on a layup by Chris Olson with 2:10 to go.
Munachiso Okonkwo had a game-high 31 points to pace Upper Iowa (6-10 overall and 3-7 overall).
UPPER IOWA (81)
Munachiso Okonkwo 14-19 3-4 31, Jareese Williams 5-12 2-2 16, Kyle Haber 5-9 2-2 13, Joe Smoldt 2-9 2-2 8, Chris Olson 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson Joens 2-2 0-0 5, Cade Moritz 0-0 1-4 1, Quentin Blaue 0-0 0-0 0, Peghuentz Pericles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 10-14 81.
WAYNE STATE (85)
Trevin Joseph 10-21 2-2 28, Jordan Janssen 6-8 4-4 16, Vance Janssen 5-11 2-2 16, Kendall Jacks 6-10 4-4 16, Nick Ferrarini 2-7 2-2 7, Al'Tavius Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Tony Bonner 0-2 0-0 0, Luke TerHark 0-2 0-0 0, Ben Dentlinger 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 14-14 85.
Halftime - Wayne State 40 , Upper Iowa 34. 3-point shooting - Upper Iowa 9-24 (Williams 4-8, Smoldt 2-8, Joens 1-1, Haber 1-4, Olson 1-3), Wayne State 11-20 (Joseph 6-9, Janssen 4-7, Ferrarini 1-2, TerHark 0-2). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Upper Iowa 29 (Okonkwo, Williams 8), Wayne State 36 (Ferrarini, Jordan Janssen 6). Assists - Upper Iowa 18 (Haber 6), Wayne State 12 (Vance Janssen 6). Total fouls - Upper Iowa 12, Wayne State 14.
DUBUQUE 55, BUENA VISTA 52: Dubuque scored the final 10 points of the game to overcome a late deficit and went on to record a 55-52 win over Buena Vista in an American Rivers Conference men's basketball game played Saturday.
Down 52-45 with under five minutes to go, the Spartans clamped down on BVU the rest of the way and eventually took the lead when Deonte Newsome hit two of three free throw attempts with 1:42 to give Dubuque a 53-52 lead.
Marcus McDaniel had a game-high 20 points and Newsome 11 to lead Dubuque (11-5 overall and 4-3 ARC). Robert Hawkins and Alex Roger Jr. scored 10 points each to lead the Beavers (8-8 overall and 2-5 ARC). BVU led 39-35 at the intermission break but could only muster 13 points in the second half.
BUENA VISTA (55)
Alex Rogers Jr. 4-9 0-0 10, Robert Hawkins 3-9 2-4 10, Brendan Gary 4-4 1-2 9, Garrett Sittner 2-4 0-0 6, Jake Thompson 3-6 0-0 6, Tim Jeffries 0-1 4-4 4, Michael Demers 1-4 1-2 4, Connor Winkleman 1-5 0-0 3, Joe Lind 0-1 0-0 0, Lincoln Rock 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 8-12 52.
DUBUQUE (52)
McDaniel, Marcus 6-16 5-5 20, Newsome, Deonte 4-10 3-4 11, Barker, Jason 5-10 0-0 10, Evans, Josh 1-4 1-2 3, Ragen, Peter 1-3 0-0 3, Avery Butler 1-4 0-0 2, Cade Daugherty 1-5 0-0 2, Michael Wlliams 1-4 0-0 2, Dylan Hundley 0-0 2-2 2, Henry Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Wynston Wright 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals 20-58 11-13 55.
Halftime - Buena Vista 39, Dubuque 35. 3-point shooting - Buena Vista 8-26 (Rogers Jr. 2-6, Sittner 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Winkleman 1-5, Demers 1-2, Lind 0-1, Jeffries 0-1, Thompson 0-2), Dubuque 4-27 (McDaniel 3-10, Ragen 1-2, Barker 0-2, Butler 0-2, Daugherty 0-4, Wlliams 0-2, Thompson 0-1, Newsome 0-4). Fouled out - Ragen.
Rebounds - Buena Vista 31 (Jeffries 5, Rock 5), Dubuque 35 (Barker, Hundley 8). Assists - Buena Vista 10 (Gary, Rogers Jr. 3), Dubuque 9 (Evans, McDaniel, Newsome 2). Total fouls - Buena Vista 13, Dubuque 13.