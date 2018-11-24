FREMONT, Neb. | All it takes is one little run and the undefeated Morningside men’s basketball team is off to the races.
Coach Jim Sykes’ fourth-ranked Mustangs held No. 14 Bellevue scoreless for four minutes, part of a 21-4 run late in the first half and from there, never lost their double-digit advantage. Tyler Borchers supplied 20 points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots for a club that improved to 6-0 on the season following a 97-75 triumph Saturday afternoon at the Midland Classic.
Matt Hahn’s 19 points for Morningside included perfect shooting in five attempts from three-point range. Brody Egger and Zach Imig tallied 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jeff Widheim added 10 points off the bench for a squad that shot 61.5 percent.
Sequan Walker tallied 16 points for Bellevue (3-7), which pulled within 22-19 on a three-point basket from Jaron Dickson with 11:51 left in the first half. Twenty seconds later, Imig hit a layup to launch a 6-0 run for the Mustangs. Egger’s three-point basket for a 33-21 lead with 7:24 left until halftime gave Morningside a double-digit lead for keeps.
Morningside, which faces Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday as the Midland Classic continues, has shot 56.1 percent (91 of 162) in the last three games. During each of those contests, Sykes’ squad has topped 50 percent shooting.
BELLEVUE (75)
Richard Reed 3-8 3-4 10, Sequan Walker 5-8 4-4 16, Josh Lindsey-Hunter 1-4 0-0 3, Jaron Dickson 2-2 0-1 5, Josh Meier 6-8 3-4 15, Austin Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Connor Dukes 2-4 0-0 6, Brian Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Stephen 1-8 1-2 4, Josiah De La Cerda 8-8 0-0 16, Justin Bessard 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 11-15 75.
MORNINGSIDE (97)
Brody Egger 5-9 1-2 13, Zach Imig 5-7 1-1 12, Alex Borchers 2-2 0-0 5, Matt Hahn 7-9 0-0 19, Tyler Borchers 10-12 0-1 20, Pierce Almond 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Hoskins 1-3 0-0 2, Jeff Widheim 4-4 1-2 10, Tyler Vavrina 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Semadeni 0-2 0-0 0, James Maher 0-1 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 1-2 0-0 3, Ethan Wyant 0-0 2-2 2, Trey Brown 5-11 1-2 11, Andre Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-65 6-10 97.
Halftime – Morningside 50, Bellevue 36. Three-point goals – Bellevue 8-21 (Walker 2-3, Dukes 2-4, Reed 1-1, Dickson 1-1, Lindsey-Hunter 1-4, Matthews 1-4, Moore 0-1, Stokes 0-1, Bessard 0-2). Rebounds – Bellevue 27 (Meier 6), Morningside 26 (Hahn 7). Assists – Bellevue 9 (Reed 4), Morningside 23 (T. Borchers 6). Total fouls – Bellevue 16, Morningside 16. Turnovers – Bellevue 14, Morningside 5.
NORTHWESTERN 89, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 73: Christian Korver made each game-high six three-point baskets in the first half and came off the bench to score 20 points while leading Northwestern to victory at Saturday’s Saint Xavier Basketball Classic in Chicago.
The son of Northwestern Coach Kris Korver missed only three attempts from beyond the three-point arc. Jay Small buried each of four threes in the first half as the Red Raiders shot 54 percent while storming to a 56-41 lead.
Grant Rohrer added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (6-4), which entered Chicago riding a two-game losing streak and departed with winning each of its two games at the Classic. Trent Hilbrands (14 points), like Small, went 7 of 7 at the free throw line.
Terrance Lacey tallied 13 points for Trinity Christian.
NORTWESTERN (89)
Trent Hilbrands 3-8 7-7 14, Parker Mulder 1-5 7-7 9, Isaac Heyer 0-3 0-0 0, Jay Small 4-10 0-0 12, Steven Kragt 3-4 0-0 7, Grant DeMeulenare 3-4 0-0 9, Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Chris Borchers 0-2 0-0 0, Grant Rohrer 7-12 4-10 18, Christian Korver 6-9 2-2 20. Totals 27-57 20-26 89.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (73)
Terrance Lacey 3-10 7-7 13, Joshua Shannon 3-6 2-4 9, Patrick Bray 3-7 0-0 8, Josh Decker 4-8 0-0 9, Vinko Glavan 3-10 3-4 10, Deantre DeYoung 1-2 0-0 2, Jalyn Clark 4-8 2-2 11, Myles Birgans 3-6 0-0 8, Jared Jonkman 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Hayes 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-59 14-17 73.
Halftime – Northwestern 56, Trinity Christian 41. Three-point goals – Northwestern 15-31 (Korver 6-9, Small 4-10, DeMeulenare 3-3, Kragt 1-1, Hilbrands 1-5, Borchers 0-1, Mulder 0-2), Trinity Christian 9-23 (Birgans 2-4, Bray 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Glavan 1-2, Shannon 1-2, Clark 1-3, Decker 1-3, DeYoung 0-1, Lacey 0-1). Rebounds – Northwestern 38 (Rohrer 10), Trinity Christian 30 (Shannon 7). Assists – Northwestern 17 (Heyer 6), Trinity Christian 8 (Birgans, Decker, Lacey 2). Total fouls – Northwestern 15, Trinity Christian 19. Fouled out – Kragt. Turnovers – Northwestern 9, Trinity Christian 10.
ELMHURST 92, BUENA VISTA 87: The Bluejays got 19 points from Jake Rhode and 18 from Jeremy Ireland and held on late for a win over the Beavers in a game played at Siebens Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.
After the teams played to a 42-42 tie at the intermission, Elmhurst caught fire midway through the second half, going up 70-57 on a pair of free throws by Ireland with 8:37 left in the game. BVU went on a run of its own, pulling to within 76-75 on Dominic Sesma's layup with just over four minutes to go.
Elmhurst (2-1) missed just one of 10 free throw attempts down the stretch to ice the win. Robert Hawkins had a game-high 20 points while Sesma and Timothy Jeffries each added 16 for Buena Vista (2-2).
ELMHURST (92)
Jake Rhode 7-12 2-3 19, Ryan Patton 6-14 1-1 16, Derek Dotlich 4-8 2-4 12, Jeremy Ireland 6-9 6-7 18, Pavlos Marakis 3-5 1-2 7, Nick Perry 2-4 2-2 7, Arthur Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Colin Bomstad 0-0 0-0 0, Lavon Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Austin Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Militello 4-5 4-4 13. Totals 32-58 18-23 92
BUENA VISTA (87)
Connor Winkelman 5-11 0-0 14, Robert Hawkins 6-10 4-4 20, Dominic Sesma 6-9 3-3 16, Joe Lind 2-6 1-1 5, Timothy Jeffries 4-11 5-7 16, Michel Demers 2-6 3-4 8, DJ McNeal 0-3 0-0 0, Alex Rogers Jr 2-5 0-0 5, Ryan Vogelei 1-4 1-1 3, Connor Sonius 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 17-0 87
Halftime - Tied at 42. 3-point shooting - Elmhurst 10-23 (Rhode 3-6, Patton 3=-7, Dotlich 2-6, Perry 1-2, Militello 1-2), Buena Vista 14-39 (WInkelman 4-8, Hawkins 4-4, Sesma 1-4, Lind 0-4, Jeffries 3-7, Demers 1-5, McNeal 0-3, Rogers 1-4). Fouled out - Jeffries. Rebounds - Elmhurst 43 (Marakis 13), Buena Vista 26 (Demers 5). Assists - Elmhurst 17 (Dotlich 5), Buena Vista 19 (Rogers, Sesma 5). Turnovers - Elmhurst 19, Buena Vista 9. Total fouls - Elmhurst 21, Buena Vista 18.
DORDT 94, WARTBURG 85: Jesse Jansma was the go-to player for the Defenders as he hit for 29 points to lead Dordt to a non-conference men's basketball win over the Knights in a game played in Waverly Saturday.
Jansma scored 20 of his points after the intermission and his on half of his 14 3-point shots for the game. Zach Bussard also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Dordt, which improved to 8-2 entering at Great Plains Conference game at Northwestern Wednesday.
Jaran Sabus had 19 points to lead Wartburg, which lost for the first time in five outings this season.
DORDT (94)
Jesse Jansma 9-18 7-14 29, Chad Barkema 6-10 0-0 12, Chandler Brunsting 2-6 1-2 7, Garrett Franken 6-14 1-3 14, Josh Van Lingen 1-4 0-0 2, Cooper Ross 1-1 0-0 2, Alec Henrickson 2-8 4-4 9, Kendrick Van Kekerix 1-1 0-0 2, Zach Bussard 5-7 6-6 16. Totals 33-69 16-19 94
WARTBURG (85)
Cam Kickbush 3-11 1-2 9, Jaran Sabus 6-13 5-5 19, Max Smith Drahos 6-11 3-3 16, Ryan Stulken 3-6 3-4 10, Josh Gehling 7-11 0-1 14, Camry Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Spencer Touro 2-6 2-2 8, Tyler Zumbach 0-4 0-0 0, Aidan Weber 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-70 14-17 85
Halftime - Wartburg 44, Dordt 43. 3-point shooting - Dordt 12-33 (Jansma 7-14, Brunsting 2-5, Franken 1-5, Van Lingen 0-2, Henrickson 1-6, Van Kekerix 1-1), Wartburg 9-25 (Kickbush 2-9, Sabus 2-4, Smith Drahos 1-3, Stulken 1-2, Touro 2-6, Weber 1-1). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Dordt 42 (Bussard 10), Wartburg 38 (Stulken 7). Assists - Dordt 23 (Jansma 7), Wartburg 17 (Touro 4). Turnovers - Dordt 13, Wartburg 15. Total fouls - Dordt 15, Wartburg 18.
WAYNE STATE 75, MOUNT MARTY 58: Jordan Janssen scored 18 points and a game-high rebounds to lead the Wildcats to a win in a non-conference men's basketball game at Rice Auditorium Saturday evening.
Trevin Joseph also added 15 points for Wayne State (4-1) while Nick Ferrarini added 11 and both Kendall Jacks and Vance Janssen had 10.
Colby Johnson led Mount Marty with 18 points. The Lancers played the contest as an exhibition which will not count on their season record.
MOUNT MARTY (58)
Logan Fleming 3-8 1-4 7, Jailen BIllings 3-7 1-3 8, Reilly Devine 0-1 0-0 0, Colby Johnson 6-13 5-6 18, Jonah Larson 3-6 2-2 8, Chase Altenburg 2-2 0-0 6, Trevor Olson 0-3 0-0 0, Saba Gvedashvili 0-5 0-0 0, Ryan Papelbon 3-6 0-0 6, Jaron Zwagerman 2-5 0-0 5, Noah Jewett 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 9-15 58
WAYNE STATE (75)
Kendall Jacks 5-13 0-0 10, Trevin Joseph 6-11 1-1 15, Nick Farrarini 4-6 1-2 11, Vance Janssen 4-9 2-2 10, Jordan Janssen 7-8 4-4 18, Al'Tavius Jackson 2-5 0-0 4, Nate Thayer 1-1 0-0 3, Nate Mohr 0-1 0-0 0, Ben Dentlinger 2-3 0-2 4, Luke TerHark 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 8-11 75
Halftime - Wayne State 40, Mount Marty 24. 3-point shooting - Mount Marty 5-22 (Billings 1-4, Johnson 1-5, Larson 0-3, Altenburg 2-2, Olson 0-3, Gvedashvili 0-2, Zwagerman 1-3), Wayne State 5-21 (Jacks 0-3, Joseph 2-7, Ferrarini 2-3, Vance Janssen 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Thayer 1-1, Mohr 0-1, Ter Hark 0-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Mount Marty 28 (Billings 5), Wayne State 38 (Jordan Janssen 8). Assists - Mount Marty 12 (Jackson 6), Wayne State 14 (Jackson, Vance Janssen 4). Turnovers - Mount Marty 11, Wayne State 12. Total fouls - Mount Marty 12, Wayne State 15