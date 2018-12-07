WINONA, Minn. - Vance Janssen hit a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds left in overtime to score the winning points as Wayne State edged past Winona State 82-80 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game at McCown Gymnasium Saturday.
The winning points broke the 12th tie of the game and gave the Wildcats their third win in as many outings in the NSIC and an 8-1 overall mark. Janssen was also instrumental in forcing the overtime, finding Ben Dentlinger with an alley oop pass just before the regulation buzzer to tie the game at 75-75.
Janssen had 25 points to lead both teams while Kendall Jacks also scored 15 and Trevin Joseph had 14 for th Wildcats. Kevion Taylor had 24 points for the Warriors (4-4 overall and 1-2 NSIC).
The win capped Wayne State’s first-ever road sweep of Winona State and Upper Iowa in NSIC play.
WAYNE STATE (82)
Vance Janssen 11-18 2-2 25, Kendall Jacks 7-14 1-1 15, Trevin Joseph 7-18 0-0 14, Jordan Janssen 5-7 1-1 11, Nick Ferrarini 3-9 3-3 10, Ben Dentlinger 2-3 0-0 4, Tony Bonner 1-1 0-0 2, Al'Tavius Jackson 0-1 1-2 1, Luke TerHark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-71 8-9 82.
WINONA STATE (80)
Kevion Taylor 9-14 2-3 24, Devin Whitelow 6-15 4-4 16, Caleb Wagner 4-6 1-3 9, Charlie Koontz 2-7 2-2 7, Dalante Peyton 2-3 2-2 7, Alec Rosner 3-4 0-1 6, Tommy Gathje 2-7 0-1 6, Mason Domask 1-3 2-3 5, Nick Klug 0-1 0-0 0, Max Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Luke Martens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 13-19 80.
Halftime - Tied at 33. Regulation - Tied at 75. 3-point goals--Wayne State 2-13 (Janssen 1-2, Ferrarini 1-4, Joseph 0-6, Dentlinger 0-1), Winona State 9-17 (Taylor 4-4, Gathje 2-5, Domask 1-2, Koontz 1-3, Peyton 1-1, Wagner 0-1, Whitelow 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds--Wayne State 36 (Vance Janssen 6), Winona State 34 (Taylor 8). Assists - Wayne State 10 (Joseph 4), Winona State 10 (Wagner 5). Total fouls - Wayne State 16, Winona State 10.
MIDLAND 74, NORTHWESTERN 73: Reggie Gradwell hit a go-ahead shot with 1:28 left and Midland went on to slip past Northwestern 74-73 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Orange City.
The Raiders trailed 37-30 at the halftime break but Northwestern scored the first 11 points of the second half to take a 41-37 lead. NWC was able to build its lead up to eight points after a Trent Hilbrands basket with 5:42 gave it a 64-56 edge.
Hilbrands was the game's high scorer with 23 points while Jay Small addd 11 as the Raiders dropped to 7-6 overall and 2-4 in the GPAC. Bryce Parsons had 21 points and Dillon Faubel 13 for the Warriors (5-7 overall and 3-4 GPAC).
MIDLAND (74)
Malik Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Bowen Sandquist 3-7 0-0 8, Sam Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Luke Cadzow 2-3 0-0 6, Dillon Faubel 4-11 5-6 13, Bryce Parsons 9-15 2-3 21, Reggie Gradwell 3-8 1-2 10, Laurence Merritt 1-3 0-0 3, Isaiah Workman 3-7 3-8 9, Tyler Craven 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 26-57 13-21 74
NORTHWESTERN (73)
Craig Sterk 2-3 0-0 4, Trent Hilbrands 7-12 7-8 23, Noah Slagter 0-0 0-1 0, Parker Mulder 2-3 0-1 5, Grant DeMeulenaere 4-9 1-1 9, Isaac Heyer 0-2 4-5 4, Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Small 3-8 2-2 11, Steven Kragt 3-5 1-2 7, Chris Borchers 2-2 0-0 4, Grant Rohrer 1-2 1-2 3, Christian Korver 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 25-50 16-22 73
Halftime - Midland 37, Northwestern 30. 3-point shooting: Midland 9-22 (Sandquist 2-4, Cadzow 2-3, Faubel 0-4, Parsons 1-1, Gradwell 3-7, Merritt 1-2, Workman 0-1), Northwestern 7-19 (Hilbrands 2-4, Mulder 1-1, DeMeulenaere 0-2, Heyer 0-2, Small 3-6, Korver 1-4). Rebounds: Midland 34 (Parsons 6), Northwestern 33 (Heyer 8). Fouls: Midland 22, Northwestern 24. Fouled out: Sandquist, Small . Assists: Midland 10 (Parsons 5), Northwestern 11 (DeMeulenaere 3). Turnovers: Midland 21, Northwestern 20.
BRIAR CLIFF 95, DAKOTA STATE 60: Kyle Boerhave scored 18 points and Jackson Lamb 16 to lead the Chargers to a non-conference win in a game played in Sioux City Saturday.
Lamb also added a game-high 11 rebounds as Briar Cliff won for the 10th time in 11 outings. Jay Wolfe also added 14 points, Ethan Freidel 11 and Austin Roetman 10 for BCU, which lead 42-24 at the half.
Josh McGreal and Mitchell Biever had 12 points apiece to lead the Trojans (2-9).
DAKOTA STATE (60)
Justin Folkers 3-8 0-0 6, Josh McGreal 5-9 0-0 12, Brady Elder 5-10 0-0 11, Mitchell Biever 4-8 1-2 12, Cody Muilenburg 1-3 0-0 3, Anthony Costello 3-8 0-0 6, Brady Van Holland 1-6 2-2 5, Carson Rentz 0-4 0-0 0, Jeff Currin 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Ambrose 1-2 0-0 2, Logan Knutson 1-4 0-0 3, Will Parry 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 3-4 60
BRIAR CLIFF (95)
Andy Geelan 2-4 0-0 4, Wil Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Sammy Green 1-2 0-0 2, Jay Wolfe 5-11 2-2 14, Nic Lutmer 1-1 0-0 3, Jake Carley 1-3 0-0 3, Jaden Kleinhesselink 2-2 0-0 4, Jeff Daubanton 2-3 0-0 4, Kyle Boerhave 9-11 0-0 18, Quinten Vasa 0-2 1-2 1, Ethan Freidel 4-7 1-1 11, Jackson Lamb 6-12 0-0 16, Austin Roetman 4-5 2-3 10, Lucas Webner 1-4 0-0 3, Jonathan Conyers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-72 6-8 95
Halftime - Briar Cliff 42, Dakota State 24. 3-pt shooting:Dakota State 9-26 (Folkers 0-1, McGreal 2-4, Elder 1-4, Biever 3-5, Muilenburg 1-1, Costello 0-1, Van Holland 1-2, Rentz 0-4, Knutson 1-3, Parry 0-1), Briar Cliff 11-28 (Geelan 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Wolfe 2-4, Lutmer 1-1, Carley 1-3, Boerhave 0-1, Vasa 0-2, Freidel 2-5, Lamb 4-9, Webner 1-1). Rebounds: Dakota State 26 (Van Holland 5), Briar Cliff 51 (Lamb 11). Fouls: Dakota State 11, Briar Cliff 6. Fouled out: none. Assists: Dakota State 18 (Muilenburg 4), Briar Cliff 28 (Freidel 6). Turnovers: Dakota State 13, Briar Cliff 13.
WISCONSIN-LA CROSSE 85, BUENA VISTA 73: Ethan Anderson scored 18 points as the Wisconsin-La Crosse men’s basketball team defeated Buena Vista 85-73 in a nonconference game on Saturday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Ben Meinholz and Sam Skoyen both finished with 11 points for La Crosse (4-3). Brendon Manning and Taulvish McCray both had 10 points.
Garrett Sittner scored 13 points for Buena Vista (3-4) while both Michael Demers and Robert Hawkins added 12.
BUENA VISTA (73)
Lincoln Rock 1-3 0-0 2, Ryan Vogelei 1-2 0-0 2, Joe Lind 0-4 0-0 0, Noah Schmitt 1-1 0-0 3, Ethan Wallace 1-4 2-2 5, Timothy Jeffries 2-4 3-4 7, Brendan Gary 0-2 0-0 0, Robert Hawkins 5-9 2-2 12, Connor Winkelman 3-3 0-0 8, D.J. McNeal 2-8 3-4 7, Alex Rogers 1-3 0-0 2, Garrett Sittner 4-7 2-2 13, Jake Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Demers 4-7 1-1 12. Totals 25-57 13-15 73.
LA CROSSE (85)
Brendon Manning 5-9 0-0 10, Sam Skoyen 4-8 0-0 11, Josh Dahlke 3-5 2-2 8, Taulvish McCray (3-12 2-3 10, Sam Burkhart 2-7 0-0 4, Ben Meinholz 4-8 2-2 11, Terek Nesheim 2-3 0-0 6, Ethan Anderson 6-6 3-3 18, Zac Haese 0-0 0-0 0, Seth Anderson 2-3 1-1 5, Jack Kortes 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-63 10-11 85.
Halftime score – La Crosse 36, BV 32.
3-point goals – BV 10-27 (Rock 0-2, Lind 0-4, Schmitt 1-1, Wallace 1-4, Jeffries 0-1, Hawkins 0-1, Winkelman 2-2, McNeal 0-3, Rogers 0-1, Sittner 3-5, Demers 3-3), La Crosse 11-25 (Manning 0-1, Skoyen 3-6, McCray 2-8, Burkhart 0-1, Meinholz 1-2, Nesheim 2-3, Anderson 3-3, Kortes 0-1). Fouled out – none. Rebounds – BV 26 (Hawkins 4), La Crosse 38 (Manning 9). Assists – BV 14 (Jeffries 3), La Crosse 14 (Meinholz 7). Turnovers – BV 11, La Crosse 12. Total fouls – BV 11, La Crosse 13.
DORDT 81, HASTINGS 75: The No. 21 ranked Defenders built up a 20-points second half lead then held on late to defeat the No. 19 Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Sioux Center Saturday.
Jesse Jansma had 18 points anz Zach Bussard 17 to lead Dordt (10-3 overall and 4-2 GPAC). Alec Henrickson also added 15 points and while Chad Barkema had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Defenders. Kevin Miller had a game-high 28 points for Hastings (8-6 overall and 2-5 GPAC).
HASTINGS (75)
Ben Wahlberg 0-3 2-2 2, Zach Kitten 5-7 4-5 14, Bart Hiscock 5-13 1-2 14, Eli Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Logan Cale 1-3 0-0 2, Zack Johnson 2-7 0-0 5, Kevin Miller 11-23 1-4 28, Shane Chamberlain 1-6 0-0 2, Brendan Lipovsky 1-5 4-6 6. Totals 27-68 12-19 75
DORDT (81)
Alec Henrickson 5-10 3-3 15, Zach Bussard 7-10 3-6 17, Josh VanLingen 4-5 0-0 8, Chandler Brunsting 0-2 2-4 2, Chad Barkema 3-8 3-4 10, Jesse Jansma 6-13 2-2 18, Ben Gesink 0-5 2-2 2, Garrett Franken 3-13 0-0 6, Cooper Ross 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 29-69 15-21 81
Halftime - Dordt 42, Hastings 29. 3-point shooting: Hastings 9-31 (Wahlberg 0-2, Kitten 0-1, Hiscock 3-8, Cale 0-1, Johnson 1-5, Miller 5-8, Chamberlain 0-5, Lipovsky 0-1), Dordt 8-20 (Henrickson 2-6, Brunsting 0-2, Barkema 1-2, Jansma 4-6, Franken 0-2, Ross 1-2). Rebounds: Hastings 36 (Hiscock 8), Dordt 52 (Barkema 10). Fouls: Hastings 18, Dordt 13. Fouled out: none. Assists: Hastings 10 (Hiscock 5), Dordt 16 (Brunsting 8). Turnovers: Hastings 11, Dordt 15.
Late Friday
WAYNE STATE 83: UPPER IOWA 56: THe Wildcats moved to 7-1 on the season with a win over the Peacocks in an Northern Sun Conference game played in Fayette Friday.
Kendall Jacks had 21 points and Trevin Joseph 16 for Wayne State, which is 2-0 in the NSIC.
WAYNE STATE (83)
Kendall Jacks 10-12 1-1 21, Trevin Joseph 6-12 2-2 16, Nick Ferrarini 6-10 0-0 14, Tony Bonner 4-7 0-0 8, Vance Janssen 4-10 0-0 8, Jordan Janssen3-6 0-0 6, Ben Dentlinger 3-4 0-0 6, Al'Tavius Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Nate Thayer 1-2 0-0 2, Nosa Iyagbaye 0-0 0-0 0, Luke TerHark 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Mohr 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-69 3-3 83.
UPPER IOWA (56)
Chris Olson 4-8 4-4 14, Munachiso Okonkwo 5-8 2-2 12, Jareese Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Jackson Joens 4-6 0-0 9, Kyle Haber 2-4 0-0 4, Peghuentz Pericles 1-6 0-0 3, Jake Zielke 1-3 0-0 2, Cade Moritz 0-2 1-2 1, Jackson Foley 0-2 0-0 0, Joe Smoldt 0-6 0-0 0, Quentin Blaue 0-3 0-0 0, Anthony Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Giron 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Allen 0-2 0-1 0,
Parker Lange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 7-9 56.
Wayne State 43, Upper Iowa 28. 3-point shooting - Wayne State 4-17 (Joseph 2-7, Ferrarini 2-5, Dentlinger 0-1, Jackson 0-2, TerHark 0-1, Mohr 0-1), Upper Iowa 5-19 (Olson 2-2, Joens 1-3, Pericles 1-3, Williams 1-2, Smoldt 0-5, Blaue 0-3, Allen 0-1). Fouled out - Wayne State - Jordan Janssen. Rebounds - Wayne State 37 (Jacks, Dentlinger 7), Upper Iowa 30 (Williams 6). Assists - Wayne State 12 (Jacks 3, TerHark 3), Upper Iowa 9 (Smoldt 3). Total fouls - Wayne State 13, Upper Iowa 5.