WAYNE, Neb. - Wayne State won with its eighth straight game as it rolled past Bemidji State 75-59 in a Northern Sun Conference men's basketball game played at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Trevin Joseph scored a game-high 24 points while Nick Farrarini scored all 13 of his points after the intermission to help the Wildcats pull away. WSC led 34-28 at the break and after the Beavers scored the first basket of the second half to pull within four, Wayne State went on a 13-6 run to increase its lead to 47-36.
Jordan Janssen also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds while Kendall Jacks scored 15 as the Wildcats (9-1 overall and 4-0 NSIC).
BEMIDJI STATE (59)
Derek Thompson 4-8 3-4 12, Jacob McNallan 4-7 3-6 11, Jacob Hoffman 3-8 0-0 8, Max Bjorklund 3-6 0-0 7, Ja Morgan 2-9 2-2 6, Logan Bader 2-11 0-0 5, Cody Landwehr 1-2 2-2 4, Griffin Chase 1-1 0-0 3, Zach Baumgartner 1-1 0-0 3, Logan Longo 0-1 0-0 0, llen Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Kaden Hart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 10-14 59.
WAYNE STATE (75)
Trevin Joseph 9-21 5-6 24, Kendall Jacks 6-11 2-2 15, Nick Ferrarini 3-9 5-5 13, Jordan Janssen 2-5 7-9 11, Vance Janssen 4-11 0-0 10, Ben Dentlinger 1-1 0-0 2, Nosa Iyagbaye 0-0 0-0 0, Tony Bonner 0-2 0-0 0, Luke TerHark 0-1 0-0 0, Nate Mohr 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Thayer 0-1 0-0 0, Al'Tavius Jackson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 19-22 75.
Halftime - Wayne State 34, Bemidji State 28. 3-point goals - Bemidji State 7-22 (Hoffman 2-7, Bader 1-6, Thompson 1-3, Baumgartner 1-1, Chase 1-1, Bjorklund 1-2, Morgan 0-2), Wayne State 6-20 (Janssen 2-5, Ferrarini 2-5, Jacks 1-2, Joseph 1-6, TerHark 0-1, Thayer 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Bemidji State 37 (McNallan 9), Wayne State 38 (Vance Janssen 11). Assists - Bemidji State 11 (Morgan 3), Wayne State 11 (Vance Janssen 4). Total fouls - Bemidji State 18, Wayne State 12. Technical fouls -Jackson
DORDT 83, MIDLAND 80: Garrett Franken, Jesse Jansma and Josh Van Lingen each scored 18 points as the Dordt men’s basketball team defeated Midland 83-80 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Fremont, Neb.
Chad Barkema finished with 14 points for Dordt (10-5, 4-4 GPAC).
Bryce Parsons scored 22 points for Midland (5-8, 3-5). Bowen Sandquist had 14 points while both Dillon Faubel and Malik Martin added 12.
Midland took a 78-77 lead after Sandquist hit a 3-pointer with 1:49 left in the game. Dordt answered with a jumper from Jansma to give the Defenders the lead for good at 79-78 with 1:32 left. After both teams traded baskets, Jansma was fouled with 19 seconds left and Dordt leading 81-80. Jansma made both free throws to give the Defenders an 83-80 lead.
Martin missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer for Midland with eight seconds left. The Warriors had an offensive rebound off the miss but turned the ball over with one second left.
DORDT (83)
Garrett Franken 8-10 1-3 18; Jesse Jansma 6-11 4-4 18; Josh VanLingen 7-12 3-5 18; Chad Barkema 6-7 2-2 14; Zach Bussard 3-4 1-4 7; Ben Gesink 1-3 2-2 4; Alec Henrickson 2-9 0-0 4; Chandler Brunsting 0-0 0-0 0; Cooper Ross 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-58 13-20 83.
MIDLAND (80)
Bryce Parsons 8-15 6-7 22; Bowen Sandquist 5-12 0-0 14; Malik Martin 6-10 0-0 12; Dillon Faubel 4-5 1-2 12; Reggie Gradwell 3-8 0-0 9; Sam Brown 3-4 0-0 6; Isaiah Workman 2-3 1-2 5; Laurence Merritt 0-1 0-0 0; Luke Cadzow 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 8-11 80.
Halftime score – Dordt 36, Midland 24.
3-point goals -- Dordt 4-18 (Jansma 2-7; Van Lingen 1-4; Franken 1-2; Henrickson 0-5), Midland 10-26 (Sandquist 4-10; Gradwell 3-8; Faubel 3-3; Merritt 0-1; Cadzow 0-1; Brown 0-1; Martin 0-2). Fouled out -- None. Rebounds -- Dordt 24 (Van Lingen 6), Midland 23 (Martin 10). Assists -- Dordt 18 (Brunsting 4; Ross 4), Midland 11 (Parsons 10). Turnovers – Dordt 9, Midland 15. Total fouls -- Dordt 13, Midland 17.
HASTINGS 100, NORTHWESTERN 94: Bart Hiscock scored 27 points and Kevin Miller tossed in 21 as the Hastings men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 100-94 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Hastings, Neb.
Brendan Lipovsky had 18 points for Hastings (10-4, 5-3 GPAC) and Zack Johnson added 17.
Trent Hilbrands finished with 31 points and seven assists for Northwestern (8-7, 3-5). Parker Mulder scored 16 points, Jay Small had 11 and Isaac Heyer added 10.
Hastings led 90-80 with 1:06 left after Miller made a pair of free throws. Northwestern trimmed the lead to four points at 98-94 after Dalton Moser made a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, but Miller made a pair of free throws for Hastings with seven seconds left to finalize the scoring.
NORTHWESTERN (94)
Chris Borchers 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Mulder 5-8 6-6 16, Christian Korver 4-7 0-0 12, Grant Rohrer 1-5 0-0 2, Trent Hilbrands 13-23 0-0 31, Steven Kragt 3-8 2-3 9, Isaac Heyer 4-10 2-2 10, Dalton Moser 1-1 0-0 3, Jay Small 4-7 1-2 11, Grant DeMeulenaere 0-0 0-0 0, Tim Wager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 11-13 94.
HASTINGS (100)
Ben Wahlberg 1-1 0-0 3, Zach Kitten 2-5 4-4 8, Bart Hiscock 8-12 8-9 27, Eli Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Logan Cale 0-3 0-0 0, Zack Johnson 5-7 2-2 17, Kevin Miller 5-11 9-10 21, Shane Chamberlain 1-4 0-0 3, Brendan Lipovsky 3-12 11-12 18. Totals 26-58 34-37 100.
Halftime score – Hastings 44, Northwestern 42.
3-point goals – Northwestern 13-30 (Kragt 1-2, Hilbrands 5-11, Mulder 0-2, Heyer 0-4, Small 2-5, Moser 1-1, Korver 4-5), Hastings 14-28 (Lipovsky 1-4, Hiscock 3-6, Chamberlain 1-3, Miller 2-3, Cale 0-2, Johnson 5-6, Hunter 1-2, Kitten 0-1, Wahlberg 1-1). Fouled out – Northwestern (Mulder, Heyer). Rebounds – Northwestern 32 (three with 6), Hastings 34 (Kitten 9). Assists – Northwestern 17 (Hilbrands 7), Hastings 18 (Lipovsky 4). Turnovers – Northwestern 15, Hastings 13. Total fouls – Northwestern 25, Hastings 15.
BUENA VISTA 87, NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL 78: D.J. McNeal came off the bench to score 19 points while leading Buena Vista to Saturday’s win at St. Paul, Minn.
Robert Hawkins scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Buena Vista (4-5), which shot 52.5 percent. Reserve Brendan Gary tallied 10 points.
BUENA VISTA (87)
Connor Winkelman 3-4 0-0 8, Robert Hawkins 6-11 2-3 15, Michael Demers 3-6 1-2 8, Joe Lind 2-6 1-2 6, Timothy Jeffries 3-6 2-2 8, Garrett Sittner 1-5 2-2 4, D.J. McNeal 6-12 4-4 19, Alex Rogers Jr. 3-3 3-3 9, Ryan Vogeli 0-0 0-0 0, Brendan Gary 4-6 1-2 10, Noah Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 16-20 87.
NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL (78)
Michael Moore 9-17 2-3 23, Caleb Hageman 6-11 0-0 13, Anderson Bazile Jr. 4-9 0-0 12, Tanner Youngberg 3-8 1-1 7, Brady Bellefeuille 4-7 0-0 9, Liam Mann 0-1 0-0 0, Brady Peterson 2-6 2-3 8, Noah
Alm 0-2 0-0 0, Johnny Erickson 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 31-66 5-7 78.
Halftime – Buena Vista 50, Northwestern-St. Paul 38. Three-point goals – Buena Vista 9-26 (McNeal 3-6, Winkelman 2-2, Gary 1-2, Hawkins 1-2, Demers 1-3, Lind 1-4, Jeffries 0-3, Sittner 0-4), Northwestern-St. Paul 11-30 (Bazile 4-8, Moore 3-9, Erickson 2-2, Bellefeuille 1-3, Hageman 1-3, Peterson 0-1, Alm 0-2, Youngberg 0-2). Rebounds – Buena Vista 34 (Hawkins 8), Northwestern-St. Paul 29 (Hageman 9). Assists – Buena Vista 10 (Jeffries, McNeal, Sittner 2), Northwestern-St. Paul 19 (Moore 6). Total fouls – Buena Vista 12, Northwestern-St. Paul 19. Turnovers – Buena Vista 10, Northwestern-St. Paul 13.