YANKTON, S.D. -- Jay Wolfe scored 32 points to lead the No. 10 Chargers to a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball win over the Lancers in a game here Tuesday.
Erich Erdman also had 20 points while Jackson Lamb had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Briar Cliff improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 GPAC.
Colby Johnson had 16 points and former North High prep athlete Jalen Billings 14 to lead the Lancers (3-7 overall and 1-4 GPAC).
BRIAR CLIFF (87)
Jay Wolfe 12-16 3-5 32, Erich Erdman 6-14 4-4 20, Jackson Lamb 3-12 4-4 11, Jaden Kleinhesselink 3-4 0-0 8, Nic Lutmer 2-4 0-0 5, Kyle Boerhave 2-2 0-0 4, Ethan Friedel 1-12 0-0 3, Austin Roetman 1-1 0-0 2, Jeff Daubanton 1-2 0-0 2, Jake Carley 0-0 0-0 0, Sammy Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 11-13 87.
MOUNT MARTY (70)
Colby Johnson 7-12 1-2 16, Jailen Billings 5-13 3-4 14, Logan Fleming 5-5 3-5 13, Reily Devine 1-4 9-10 11, Trevor Olson 3-5 0-0 8, Jonah Larson 2-6 0-0 6, Saba Gvedashvili 1-4 0-0 2, Noah Jewett 0-0 0-0 0, Jaron Zwagerman, 0-1 0-0 0, Ryan Papelbon 0-0 0-0 0, Jason Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Cahse Altenburg 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 16-21 70.
Halftime - Briar Cliff 43, Mount Marty 34. 3-point goals--Briar Cliff 14-45 (Wolfe 5-9, Erdman 4-10, Kleinhesselink 2-3, Lamb 1-9, Lutmer 1-3, Friedel 1-10, Green 0-1), Mount Marty 6-23 (Olson 2-4, Larson 2-4, Billings 1-5, Johnson 1-4, Altenburg 0-2, Gvedashvili 0-3, Devine 0-1). Fouled out--Gvedashvili. Rebounds--Briar Cliff 37 (Lamb 10), Mount Marty 29 (Devine 8). Assists--Briar Cliff 13 (Erdman 5), Mount Marty 11 (Billings 4). Total fouls--Briar Cliff 18, Mount Marty 18.
DORDT 89, DAKOTA STATE 83: Garrett Franken recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Dordt men’s basketball team defeated Dakota State 89-83 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Madison, S.D.
Josh VanLingen finished with 17 points for Dordt (6-2). Jesse Jansma scored 16 points, Alec Henrickson had 11 and Zach Bussard added 10.
Josh McGreal scored 24 points for Dakota State (2-5) and Justin Folkers tossed in 20. Brady Van Holland finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Brady Elder had 13 points.
Dordt made 25 of 30 free throws while Dakota State made just 9 of 15.
DORDT (89)
Jesse Jansma 3-8 9-10 16, Chad Barkema 2-4 4-4 8, Chandler Brunsting 1-3 0-0 2, Garrett Franken 8-14 0-0 19, Josh VanLingen 5-9 5-6 17, Cooper Ross 2-7 0-0 6, Alex Henrickson 3-5 3-4 11, Zach Bussard 3-7 4-6 10. Totals 27-57 25-30 89.
DAKOTA STATE (83)
Justin Folkers 8-12 3-4 20, Josh McGreal 10-17 2-3 24, Brady Elder 5-10 1-2 13, Brady Van Holland 5-13 0-1 12, Cody Muilenburg 1-3 1-3 4, Carson Rentz 2-6 2-2 8, Anthony Costello 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-64 9-15 83.
Halftime score – Dakota State 47, Dordt 42.
3-point goals – Dordt 10-21 (Jansma 1-5, Brunsting 0-1, Franken 3-5, VanLingen 2-3, Ross 2-3, Henrickson 2-4), Dakota State 10-22 (Folkers 1-2, McGreal 2-2, Elder 2-5, Van Holland 2-5, Muilenburg 1-2, Rentz 2-6). Fouled out – Dordt (Bussard). Rebounds – Dordt 38 (Franken 12), Dakota State 29 (Van Holland 8, Muilenburg 8). Assists – Dordt 17 (Barkema 5), Dakota State 17 (Van Holland 5, Muilenburg 5). Turnovers – Dordt 16, Dakota State 14. Total fouls – Dordt 22, Dakota State 21.
BUENA VISTA 77, GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS 68: Timothy Jeffries scored 15 points to help the Beavers upend Gustavus Adolphus in a non-conference men's basketball game played at Siebens Fieldhouse in Storm Lake Tuesday.
Michael Demers also scored 10 points for BVU, which was 10 for 29 on 3-points shots and hit on 46.4 percent of its shots in all. Riley Sharbono had a game-high 22 points for the Gusties (1-2).
GUSTAVUS ADOLPHUS (68)
Riley Sharbono 8-15 5-5 22, Charlie Krambeer 5-8 0-0 14, CJ Woda 4-4 0-0 9, Logan Rezac 2-8 2-2 6, Marten Morem 2-2 2-3 6, Nolan Malo 1-1 0-0 3,Peter Lundquist 1-2 0-0 3, Spencer Tollefson 1-6 0-0 2, Isaac Douglas 1-3 0-0 2, Brandon Snoberger 0-1 1-2 1, Vannis Smith 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 10-12 68.
BUENA VISTA (77)
Timothy Jeffries 6-13 2-5 15, Alex Rogers Jr 4-4 3-4 13, Michael Demers 4-9 1-1 10, Connor Winkelman 4-4 1-2 10, Robert Hawkins 3-7 3-4 10, Joe Lind 3-5 1-2 9, Dominic Sesma 2-7 2-4 8, Ryan Vogelei 0-0 2-2 2, Connor Sonius 0-1 0-0 0, DJ McNeal 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett Sittner 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 15-24 77.
Halftime - Buena Vista 31, Gustavus Adolphus 30. 3-point goals-Gustavus Adolphus 8-25 (Krambeer 4-7, Malo 1-1,Woda 1-1, Sharbono 1-4, Lundquist 1-1, Snoberger 0-1,Smith 0-2, Douglas 0-2, Tollefson 0-2, Rezac 0-4), Buena Vista 10-28 (Rogers 2-2, Sesma 2-6, Lind 2-4, Winkelman 1-1, Hawkins 1-2, Demers 1-5,Jeffries 1-4, Sittner 0-3, Sonius 0-1). Fouled out-none. Rebounds-Gustavus Adolphus 35 (Malo 7), Buena Vista 28 (Demers 5). Assists-Gustavus Adolphus 17 (Rezac 6), Buena Vista 13 (Sesma 3). Tota fouls--Gustavus Adolphus 20, Buena Vista 8.
VITERBO 84, NORTHWESTERN 75: Jake Schroeckenthaler scored 19 points as the Viterbo men’s basketball team defeated Northwestern 84-75 in a nonconference game on Tuesday in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Jason Tichy finished with 16 points for Viterbo (5-3). Jezzriah Burton and Tyree Young both had 12 points and Noah Fredrickson added 10.
Jay Small scored 20 points for Northwestern (4-4). Parker Mulder finished with 14 points, Steven Kragt had 13 and Trenton Hilbrands added 11.
Viterbo made 33 of 62 field goals (.532) and Northwestern made just 22 of 63 (.349).
NORTHWESTERN (75)
Trenton Hilbrands 3-9 3-7 11, Noah Slagter 1-3 0-0 3, Parker Mulder 6-12 0-0 14, Grant DeMeulenaere 2-8 0-0 6, Isaac Heyer 0-1 0-0 0, Dalton Moser 0-0 0-0 0, Jay Small 7-16 0-0 20, Steven Kragt 3-5 4-4 13, Chris Borchers 0-2 2-2 2, Grant Rohrer 0-1 6-6 6, Christian Korver 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 15-19 75.
VITERBO (84)
Tyree Young 4-7 3-4 12, Noah Fredrickson 4-9 2-3 10, Brady Polk 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Clement 2-6 3-4 8, Jesse Kutz 0-0 0-0 0, Jezzriah Burton 5-7 0-0 12, Jake Schroeckenthaler 8-12 3-3 19, Cade Anderson 3-7 1-2 7, Jason Tichy 7-14 2-2 16. Totals 33-62 14-18 84.
3-point goals – NW 16-43 (Hilbrands 2-8, Slagter 1-2, Mulder 2-5, DeMeulenaere 2-5, Heyer 0-1, Small 6-12, Kragt 3-5, Korver 0-5), Viterbo 4-17 (Young 1-3, Fredrickson 0-3, Clement 1-4, Burton 2-4, Schroeckenthaler 0-1, Tichy 0-2). Rebounds – NW 40 (three with 6), Viterbo 36 (Schroeckenthaler 8, Anderson 8). Assists – NW 17 (Hilbrands 6), Viterbo 9 (Young 4). Turnovers – NW 10, Viterbo 5. Total fouls – NW 16, Viterbo 16.