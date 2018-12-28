ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Jay Small scored 29 points to lead Northwestern to a 98-87 men's basketball win over Viterbo in the final game of the Pizza Ranch Classic Saturday evening.
Trent Hilbrands also added 22 points while Parker Mulder had a double-double with 13 points and 14 assists. The Raiders (8-8) led 44-33 at the intermission and allowed Viterbo to come no closer than six points after the break.
Noah Fredrickson had 18 points and Jake Schroeckenthaler 17 to lead the V-Hawks (5-3).
VITERBO (87)
Jason Tichy 2-8 1-1 6, Cade Anderson 2-6 2-4 6, Alex Clement 1-3 0-0 3, Brady Polk 4-5 0-0 10, Noah Fredrickson 7-12 2-4 18, Tyree Young 3-7 5-6 11, Jake Schroeckenthaler 8-10 1-2 17, Robert Cunitz 2-3 0-0 6, Jezzriah Burton 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 33-61 11-17 87
NORTHWESTER (98)
Chris Borchers 0-0 0-0 0, Parker Mulder 5-7 2-3 13, Christian Korver 1-3 0-0 3, Grant Rohrer 0-0 0-0 0, Trent Hilbrands 8-11 2-3 22, Steven Kragt 2-6 3-4 8, Isaac Heyer 2-5 0-0 5, Jay Small 10-16 2-2 29, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-4 0-0 3, Craig Sterk 7-11 0-0 15. Totals 36-63 9-12 98
Halftime - Northwestern 44, Viterto 33. 3-point shooting - Viterbo 10-22 (Tichy 1-4, Clement 1-3, Polk 2-3, Fredrickson 2-4, Young 0-1, Cunitz 2-3, Burton 2-4), Northwestern 17-36 (Mulder 1-2, Korver 1-3, Hilbrands 4-6, Kragt 1-4, Heyer 1-4, Small 7-11, DeMeulenaere 1-3, Sterk 1-3). Rebounds: Viterbo 28, Northwestern 36 (Mulder 6, Hilbrands 6). Fouls - Viterbo 16, Northwestern 16. Fouled out - none. Assists - Viterbo 9 (Polk 2, Fredrickson 2, Young 2), Northwestern 24 (Mulder 14). Turnovers - Viterbo 8, Northwestern 12.
FRIENDS 90, DORDT 78: Friends wrapped a 2-0 men's basketball weekend at the Pizza Ranch Classic with a win over the Defenders in a game played at the Bultman Center in Orange City Saturday.
Atir Cherne scored 21 points while returning NAIA first-team All American Jordan Murdock added a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead Friends (11-4). The Falcons also clipped Northwestern 94-90 Friday evening and has a seven-game win string.
Reserves Alec Henrickson and Ben Gensink scored 14 and 13 points, respectively to lead Dordt (12-6). Starters Jesse Jansma and Josh Van Lingen also added 10 points for the Defenders. Garrett Franken was Dordt's rebounding leader with nine.
DORDT (78)
Alec Henrickson 5-9 0-0 14, Zach Bussard 3-4 0-0 6, Josh VanLingen 4-11 0-1 10, Chandler Brunsting 3-3 0-0 9, Chad Barkema 3-11 2-2 8, Jesse Jansma 4-10 1-2 10, Ben Gesink 6-10 0-0 13, Garrett Franken 4-12 0-2 8, Cooper Ross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-71 3-7 78
FRIENDS (90)
Vitor Haefeli 1-2 0-0 2, Jordan Murdock 6-18 6-8 20, Atir Cherne 7-13 3-3 21, Gabriel Coachman 1-1 0-0 2, Bryant Rogers 1-1 0-0 3, Zion Fralin 4-12 0-0 10, Tate Vang 2-5 1-1 6, Anthoney Collins 0-2 0-0 0, Jarrett Murphy 2-6 0-0 5, James Conley 2-9 2-2 7, Luke Evans 4-9 4-4 14. Totals 30-78 16-18 90
Halftime - Friends 39, Dordt 30. 3-point shooting - Dordt 11-27 (Henrickson 4-7, VanLingen 2-4, Brunsting 3-3, Jansma 1-5, Gesink 1-4, Franken 0-3, Ross 0-1), Friends 14-44 (Murdock 2-10, Cherne 4-8, Rogers 1-1, Fralin 2-9, Vang 1-2, Collins 0-2, Murphy 1-2, Conley 1-4, Evans 2-6). Rebounds - Dordt 47 (VanLingen 9, Franken 9), Friends 44 (Murdock 15). Fouls - Dordt 18, Friends 15. Fouled out - none. Technical - Dordt bench. Assists - Dordt 15 (Henrickson 3, Jansma 3), Friends 17 (Murdock 7). Turnovers - Dordt 17, Friends 7.
Late Friday
FRIENDS 94, NORTHWESTERN 90: Jordan Murdock poured in a game-high 38 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Friends to a 94-90 win over Northwestern in men's basketball action at the Pizza Ranch Classic in Orange City Friday.
James Conley and Azir Cherre also scored 15 points for the Falcons (9-4). Friends will face Dordt in further play Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Trent Hilbrands scored 27 points and Jay Small 26 to lead Northwestern (8-8). Hillbrands paced the Raiders with eight rebounds. NWC will take on Viterbo at 6 p.m. Saturday.
FRIENDS (94)
Vitor Haefeli 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Murdock 12-18 9-11 38, Atir Cherne 5-10 2-2 15, Zion Fralin 4-11 0-0 9, Tate Vang 2-5 1-2 5, Anthoney Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Jarrett Murphy 0-0 1-2 1, James Conley 6-12 2-2 15, Luke Evans 3-4 3-4 11. Totals 32-60 18-23 94
NORTHWESTERN (90)
Chris Borchers 1-2 0-0 2, Parker Mulder 5-8 4-4 14, Christian Korver 1-5 0-0 3, Grant Rohrer 2-3 1-2 5, Trent Hilbrands 10-19 4-4 27, Steven Kragt 5-6 0-0 11, Isaac Heyer 1-2 0-0 2, Dalton Moser 0-3 0-1 0, Jay Small 9-16 3-4 26, Grant DeMeulenaere 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Slagter 0-0 0-0 0, Tim Wager 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Sterk 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-66 12-15 90
Halftime - Friends 46, Northwestern 41. 3-point shooting - Friends 12-25 (Murdock 5-7, Cherne 3-7, Fralin 1-3, Vang 0-3, Conley 1-3, Evans 2-2), Northwestern 10-29 (Mulder 0-1, Korver 1-5, Hilbrands 3-6, Kragt 1-2, Heyer 0-1, Moser 0-2, Small 5-11, Sterk 0-1). Rebounds - Friends 30 (Murdock 9), Northwestern 34 (Hilbrands 8). Fouls - Friends 15, Northwestern 17. Fouled out - none. Assists - Friends 16 (Murdock 4), Northwestern 13 (Mulder 5). Turnovers - Friends 15, Northwestern 16.