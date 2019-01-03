FREMONT, Neb -- Jay Wolfe scored 38 points and Eric Freidel added 32 as the No. 6 Chargers outscored the Warriors in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Fremont, Neb. Wednesday.
Wolfe missed just two of 17 shots from the floor while Freidel was 11 for 17 from the field and hit six 3-point shots. Jackson Lamb also scored 24 points for BCU (13-3 overall and 7-2 GPAC). Bryce Parsons scored 27 points to lead Midland (8-10 overall and 3-6 GPAC).
BRIAR CLIFF (111)
Jay Wolfe 15-17 6-6 38, Ethan Freidel 11-17 4-4 32, Jackson Lamb 7-11 6-6 24, Kyle Boerhave 4-4 0-0 8, Nic Lutmer 1-3 0-0 3, Jaden Kleinhesselink 1-6 2-2 4, Austin Roetman 1-3 0-0 2, Sammy Green 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 40-63 18-18 111.
MIDLAND (90)
Bryce Parsons 12-21 3-4 27, Malik Martin 5-11 4-4 14, Reggie Gradwell 4-10 0-0 12, Bowen Sandquist 4-11 0-0 12, Luke Cadzow 2-4 0-0 6, Dillon Faubel 4-8 0-0 9, Laurence Merritt 2-2 0-0 5, Isaiah Workman 2-3 0-0 4, Sam Brown 0-0 1-2 1, Tyler Craven 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 8-10 90.
Halftime – Briar Cliff 55, Midland 53. 3-point shots – Briar Cliff 13-21 (Freidel 6-10, Lamb 4-6, Wolfe 2-2, Lutmer 1-1, Kleinhesselink 0-1, Green 0-1), Midland 12-27 (Parsons 0-1, Gradwell 4-9, Sandquist 4-10, Cadzow 2-4, Faubel 1-2, Merritt 1-1). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Briar Cliff 27 (Wolfe 6), Midland 24 (Parsons 10). Assists – Briar Cliff 17 (Wolfe 4, Kleinhesslink 4), Midland 18 (Parsons 7). Turnovers – Briar Cliff 8, Midland 6. Total fouls – Briar Cliff 10, Midland 18.