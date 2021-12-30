COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Buena Vista men's basketball wins over Covenant

SALEM, Va. — The Buena Vista University men's basketball team started off strong on Thursday, and that helped the Beavers beat Covenant 72-65 at the Cregger Invitational.

The Beavers (5-7) shot 57 percent from the floor, and made nine 3-pointers at the first half to lead 49-32.

Michael Demers scored 11 points in the first half while Michael Santich posted 10.

The second half was a different story. BVU was 6 of 25 from the floor, and just 2 of 12 from 3-point range. They scored 23 points in the second half, led by Demers' seven second-half points.

BVU went nearly 13 minutes without scoring a field goal, but made a few free throws.

Zane Neubaum ended the drought with 5:56 remaining as he made a layup.

Despite the cold second half, the Beavers had four guys who scored in double figures.

Demers led with 18 while Santich and Neubaum had 15. Simon Daniel scored 15 points.

Women's basketball

Hamline 65, Buena Vista 58: The Beavers' main flaw in the loss on Thursday was from 3-point range.

BVU was 2 of 17 overall from 3-point range on its home court, and Sioux Central High School grad Taylor Krager made both of them.

Krager led the Beavers with 17 points.

Fellow freshman Mallory McCall — a West Monona product — scored 16 points, thanks to six made shots and four free throws. McCall had 11 rebounds, and she led the Beavers with four offensive rebounds.

Vanessa Hamlett had a team-high 11 rebounds.

BVU out-rebounded the Pipers 40-30, as it also had 14 offensive boards.

Late Wednesday

Dakota State 62, Northwestern men 54: Alex Van Kalsbeek posted a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double in the loss. The MOC-Floyd Valley grad made 12 of 15 shots.

Van Kalsbeek scored eight of those points during the first half.

Dakota State went on an 8-0 run over the last 3:20 of the game to pull away from the Red Raiders.

Trent Hilbrands had nine points, followed by Conner Geddes who had eight points and four assists, while also grabbing five rebounds.

