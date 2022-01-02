COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Iowa's Caitlin Clark breaks Carver-Hawkeye Arena scoring record

IOWA CITY — First, Caitlin Clark reached a milestone. Then, the All-American scored more points than any women's basketball player in a game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark erupted for a career-high and arena-record 44 points as 21st-ranked Iowa pounded Evansville 93-56 Sunday in a nonconference tilt.

"Most points in Carver, that's pretty special," Clark said in a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network.

"It just speaks to the offense we run. It is a read and react offense and that's when I'm at my best."

In just her 40th career game, Clark became the fastest player in Big Ten Conference history to reach 1,000 points when she buried a transition 3-pointer in the opening quarter. Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell, who finished with a Big Ten record 3,402 career points, did it in 41 contests.

"She was one of the one players I watched growing up," Clark said.

Clark was just getting started.

She had 18 points by intermission and reeled off seven points in a 45-second span of the third quarter to help the Hawkeyes break free from an Evansville team which was down three players and played less than 24 hours prior in Des Moines against Drake.

The first 40-point game of her college career, Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor. She dished out eight assists, grabbed five rebounds and had two steals.

“She’s a special player,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “You know that by watching her play.

“Caitlin’s belief in this team, that’s why she’s special. Her belief rubs off on other people. She brings that to the table.”

It was the first game for the Hawkeyes (7-3) since stumbling to IUPUI on Dec. 21.

Iowa had Big Ten games against Penn State and Illinois postponed this past week due to COVID outbreaks in those programs, but Evansville agreed to step in and play after having a Missouri Valley Conference game at Northern Iowa postponed over the weekend.

