College roundup: Morningside hoops teams sweep Mount Marty

SIOUX CITY-- The Morningside University women's basketball team walloped Mount Marty on Saturday by an 80-42 final score, with the Mustangs outscoring the Lancers in every quarter but the fourth.

The Mustangs shot out of the gate with 27 points in the first quarter, and added 19 more in the second while holding Mount Marty to just three points. At halftime, the Mustangs led it, 46-13.

In the second half, Morningside outscored Mount Marty by a 34-29 margin, and the Mustangs improved to 7-2 on the season.

Alexis Spier led the Mustangs with 14 points scored, with Sophia Peppers close behind with 11 and Sierra Mitchel and Madison Clayton both scoring 10 points.

Clayton and Sadie Roth both had six rebounds in the contest, and the Mustangs made nine 3-pointers. Eve Miller was the leading scorer for Mount Marty, with 13 points, while Megan Hirsch had 11 rebounds in the game.

With the loss, Mount Marty fell to 1-8 on the season.

Women's Basketball

Briar Cliff 59, College of Saint Mary 50: The Briar Cliff women's basketball team earned its sixth win of the season with a 59-50 win over the College of Saint Mary on Saturday.

The Chargers led at the half, 32-25, after scoring 12 points in the first quarter and 17 in the second.

In the third quarter, the Chargers held the Flames to just nine points. BCU wound up out-scoring the Flames in the second half, 30-25, to claim the win.

Madelyn Deitchler led the way for the Chargers with 20 points on the night, along with a team-high eight rebounds.

Saint Mary's Honnah Leo scored 14 points to lead the Flames, while Sidney Anderson had nine rebounds.

With the loss, the Flames fell to 9-3.

Concordia 84, Northwestern 82: The Northwestern College women lost to Concordia in overtime on Saturday, 84-82.

The two teams were deadlocked at 74-74 at the end of regulation, and the Bulldogs outscored the Raiders in the overtime frame, 10-8, to claim the win.

The loss was the first of the year for Northwestern.

The Raiders had four players lead the way on offense, with Devyn Kemble scoring a team-high 20 points, while Molly Schany had 18, and Jada Cunningham and Maddie Jones each scored 17 points. Jones also led the team with nine rebounds.

Concordia's Rylee Pauli had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs. With the win, Concordia improved to 6-4 overall.

Men's basketball

Morningside 82, Mount Marty 75: The Morningside University men's basketball team emerged with a seven-point victory over Mount Marty on Saturday. With the 82-75 win, the Mustangs improved to 7-1 overall.

Three Mustangs scored double digit points totals, led by Trey Brown with 15. Close behind was Aidan Vanderloo and Justin Sitti with 11 apiece.

Will Pottebaum led the way on the board with six rebounds.

Nick Coleman had a big day for the Lancers, with 27 points and a total of eight rebounds, while Elijah Pappas scored 16.

The loss dropped Mount Marty to 3-11 overall, and 0-6 in conference play.

Concordia 95, Northwestern 78: The Northwestern College men lost by 17 points to Concordia on Saturday, as the Bulldogs outscored the Red Raiders, 43-28, in the second half of the ballgame.

The game was tight at the half, with Concordia leading by just two points at 52-50.

For the Raiders, Alex Van Kalsbeek paced the offense. He finished with a double-double, with 23 points and 11 rebounds, while Trent Hilbrands scored 22.

Concordia shot 55.7 percent from the field as a team, as Carter Kent scored 32 points. Noah Schutte had the second-most points on the team with 18, while Justin Wiersma and Gage Smith had 14 and 11, respectively.

