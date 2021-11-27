COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Northwestern's Schany breaks career-high in scoring

IRVINE, Calif. – The No. 17-ranked Northwestern College women’s basketball team (9-0, 3-0 GPAC) used a gritty effort led by Molly Schany, who dropped a 28-point performance to down the Warriors of Westcliff University 79-67 Saturday afternoon to conclude play in California.

Taylor VanderVelde recorded a double-double with 11 points and an impressive 13 rebounds. Jones and Kemble finished with 14 points apiece, while Jones also recorded five assists.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Dordt 79, Peru State 72: An 8-2 second-half run was what the Defenders needed Saturday to win at its holiday home tournament.

Jacob Vis led Dordt with 22 points, as he made 10 shots. He also made two free throws.

Cade Bleeker had 20 points, as he made three 3s and seven out of eight free throws.

Bryce Coppock scored 13 while Luke Rankin scored 12.

Dordt also had eight fastbreak points while holding PSU scoreless in that department.

Northwestern 98, Oak Hills Christian 61: All 16 Red Raiders played in the blowout win over Oak Hills Christian.

Alex Van Kalsbeek led Northwestern with 21 points, and he was one rebound shy of a double-double.

Matt Onken had 17 points, while Trent Hilbrands had 16 and Noah Slagter 12.

Northwestern's defense held Oak Hills to a 35-percent night on Saturday.

Doane 76, Wayne State 72: WSC junior center Jordan Janssen poured in 27 points for the Wildcats, making 8 of 15 shots from the field and 11 for 15 at the free throw line. Mohr scored 19 points with Eagins reaching double digits at 10 points.

The Wildcats shot 24 of 56 from the field for 42.9 percent, going 5 of 15 behind the 3-point line, while making 19 of 26 free throws.

Josiah Gardiner scored 27 points for Doane followed by Laravie with 25.

