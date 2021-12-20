COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota women's basketball breezes past Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team opened up Summit League play on Monday with a 90-59 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center.

The Coyotes led 46-26 at the half, and outscored the Golden Eagles 21-12 during the third quarter.

There were five Coyotes who scored in double figures. Chloe Lamb led USD with an 18-point game, and she had four of the Coyotes 3-pointers.

Southeast Polk High School grad and freshman Grace Larkins chipped in with 15 points. Larkins made two 3s and five free throws in 26 minutes.

Liv Korngable had a 13-point afternoon while Kyah Watson had 11 points and Maddie Krull 10.

USD also forced Oral Roberts to 19 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those.

The Coyotes' next game will be Wednesday, at Kansas City.

Men's Basketball

Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73: The University of South Dakota men's basketball team lost a home game on Monday to Oral Roberts, 82-73, thanks to a high-scoring game from Golden Eagles' guard Max Abmas.

Abmas scored 32 points in the game, while converting five free throws and 11 total shots.

For the Coyotes, three players finished with double-digit point totals. Kruz Perrott-Hunt led USD with 21 points and three 3's, while Taso Kamateros and Xavier Fuller were close behind with 20 and 19 points, respectively.

Kamateros and forward Hunter Goodrick tied for the team lead with seven rebounds apiece.

The Golden Eagles shot 53 percent from the field while converting 11 3-pointers, while the Coyotes shot 44 percent, while converting just four of 18 three-point attempts.

With the loss, USD fell to 7-5 on the season, and 0-1 in Summit League play. The Coyotes' will host UMKC on Wednesday, at 7 p.m.

