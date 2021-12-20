COLLEGE ROUNDUP: South Dakota women's basketball dominates at Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. — The University of South Dakota women's basketball team opened up Summit League play on Monday with a 90-59 win over Oral Roberts at the Mabee Center.

The Coyotes led 46-26 at the hald, and outscored the Golden Eagles 21-12 during the third quarter.

There were five Coyotes who scored in double figures. Chloe Lamb led USD with an 18-point game, and she had four of the Coyotes 3-pointers.

Southeast Polk High School grad and freshman Grace Larkins chipped in with 15 points. Larkins made two 3s and five free throws in 26 minutes.

Liv Korngable had a 13-point afternoon while Kyah Watson had 11 points and Maddie Krull 10.

USD also forced Oral Roberts to 19 turnovers and scored 21 points off of those.

