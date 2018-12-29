Las Vegas, Nev. -- Buena Vista outpointed Westfield State 82-76 in women’s basketball action at the D3hoops.com Classic on Saturday.
The Beavers (5-7) shot 57 percent from the field and did most of its damage in the paint. Westfield State (Mass.) came into the weekend averaging 92 points per game and made 16 3-pointers, but shot 30 percent overall. BVU was 26-for-43 inside the 3-point line and won despite committing 32 turnovers.
Holly Schneider led the Beavers with 19 points to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. Morgan Muhlbauer had her third double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Destiny Einerwold was also in double figures with 10 points.
Buena Vista led 20-17 after one quarter, 40-37 at halftime and 60-58 heading into the fourth quarter.
BUENA VISTA (82)
Destiny Einwerold 2-6 6-10 10, McKenna Whitehill 2-5 0-0 5, Holly Schneider 7-11 5-7 19, Hannah Appleseth 2-3 0-0 5, Morgan Muhlbauer 6-10 2-4 14, Erin Gerke 3-6 2-2 9, Cassy Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Jenn Poots 4-4 0-0 8, Jennifer Schneider 3-5 0-0 6, Micah Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Field 0-0 0-0 0, Danielle Boettcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 15-23 82.
WESTFIELD STATE (76)
Chelsea Moussette 3-8 0-0 9, Cayla Durkee 3-5 3-6 11, Melissa Gray 4-16 0-0 12, Jordan Halgas 0-2 0-0 0, Lucy Barrett 3-15 3-4 12, Ashley Lane 4-11 0-0 9, Alyssa Camara 1-6 0-0 2, Allison Hester 2-8 0-0 5, Kierra McCarthy 2-10 2-2 6, Madison Gutierrez 0-0 0-2 0, Isabella Aitken 1-1 0-0 3, Taina Slaughter 3-4 0-0 7m Ariel Dubey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-87 8-14 76.
Buena Vista;20;20;20;22;--;82
Westfield State;17;20;21;18;--;76
3-point shots – Buena Vista 5-11 (Whitehill 1-2, Schneider 0-2, Appleseth 1-2, Gerke 1-2, Miller 2-3), Westfield State 16-45 (Moussette 3-6, Durkee 2-4, Gray 4-13, Halgas 0-1, Barrett 3-9, Lane 1-2, Camara 0-2, Hester 1-3, McCarthy 0-3, Aitken 1-1, Slaughter 1-1). Fouled out – None. Technical – Buena Vista bench. Rebounds – Buena Vista 45 (Muhlbauer 11), Westfield State 47 (Barrett 12). Assists – Buena Vista 17 (Miller 4), Westfield State 14 (Moussette 5). Turnovers – Buena Vista 32, Westfield State 22. Total fouls – Buena Vista 16, Westfield State 22.
NORTHWESTERN 103, DAKOTA STATE 52: The No. 5 Raiders got 14 points and 11 rebounds from Darbi Gustafson and rolled past Dakota State in a women's basketball ball game at the Pizza Ranch Classic Saturday in Orange City.
Northwestern (14-1) also got 17 points from Sammy Blum and 16 from Kassidy De Jong. Haley Birks (13) and Breana Schuiteman (10) also were in double digits for the Raiders. Jessi Giles had 17 points to lead Dakota State (1-12).
DAKOTA STATE (52)
Jessi Giles 7-12 2-2 17, Ashlyn Macdonald 2-5 0-0 5, Alexis Robson 0-2 0-0 0, Cassie Hand 3-6 0-0 9, Madison Norris 0-3 0-0 0, Raven Patton 4-8 2-2 10, McKenzie Hermanson 1-6 0-0 3, Alexis Evans 1-5 2-5 4, Kelley Criddle 0-1 1-2 1, Aubrey Miedema 1-2 0-0 2, Cora Peterson 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 19-53 8-13 52
NORTHWESTERN (103)
Marina Keck 3-5 2-4 8, Breana Schuiteman 3-5 4-4 10, Taylor VanderVelde 3-4 0-0 6, Brooke Hunwardsen 0-2 0-0 0, Sammy Blum 7-10 0-0 17, Jada Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Kassidy De Jong 7-13 1-2 16, Alexis Toering 3-3 1-4 7, Devyn Kemble 2-7 0-0 6, Kailyn Groves 1-4 2-3 4, Darbi Gustafson 6-10 2-2 14, Haley Birks 4-6 5-6 13. Totals 40-71 17-25 103
Dakota State;14;17;5;16;-;52
Northwestern;31;28;26;18;-;103
3-point shooting - Dakota State 6-22 (Giles 1-4, Macdonald 1-2, Robson 0-1, Hand 3-4, Norris 0-3, Hermanson 1-6, Miedema 0-1, Peterson 0-1), Northwestern 6-14 (Schuiteman 0-1, VanderVelde 0-1, Blum 3-4, De Jong 1-5, Kemble 2-3). Rebounds - Dakota State 25, Northwestern 44 (Gustafson 11). Fouls - Dakota State 19, Northwestern 17. Fouled out - none. Assists - Dakota State 4 (Macdonald 1, Hand 1, Evans 1, Miedema 1), Northwestern 21 (Blum 4, Toering 4, Birks 4). Turnovers - Dakota State 20, Northwestern 6.
DORDT 72, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 42: Rachel Evavold scored 18 points for a game high and the Defenders had little trouble defeating Trinity Christian in a women's basketball game at the Pizza Ranch Classic in Orange City Saturday.
Payton Harmsen and Jordyn Van Maanen also chipped in a dozen poinst apiece for Dordt (12-4). Harmsen and Evavold each had nine rebounds to lead both teams. Breanna Toppen had 12 points to pace Trinity Christian (2-14).
DORDT (72)
Kenzie Bousema 1-3 2-2 4, Rachel Evavold 8-16 2-3 18, Annie Rhinesmith 0-6 0-0 0, Payton Harmsen 4-9 0-0 12, Ebby Prewitt 0-2 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-5 2-2 6, Siennah Stamness 1-5 0-0 2, Riley VanHulzen 0-1 0-0 0, Makayla DeYoung 2-2 1-2 5, Kenzie Cunard 2-6 0-0 4, Mya Chmielewski 2-4 0-0 4, Jordyn VanMaanen 5-8 2-4 12, Mari Smitsdorff 2-3 1-2 5, Faith Anderson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-74 10-15 72
TRINITY CHRISTIAN (42)
Alexis Knake 2-6 0-0 4, Breanna Toppen 4-10 2-2 12, Alyssa Mulligan 1-4 1-2 3, Val Guzman 2-6 0-0 6, Aubrey Goorman 4-18 1-2 9, Brenna Groenewold 0-3 0-0 0, Kyla Pitts 4-11 0-0 8. Totals 17-58 4-6 42
Dordt;17;20;19;16;-;72
Trinity Christian;9;16;9;8;-;42
3-point shooting - Dordt 4-28 (Rhinesmith 0-4, Harmsen 4-9, Prewitt 0-2, Tetzlaff 0-2, Stamness 0-2, Cunard 0-4, VanMaanen 0-1, Anderson 0-4), Trinity Christian 4-21 (Toppen 2-8, Mulligan 0-1, Guzman 2-4, Goorman 0-3, Groenewold 0-2, Pitts 0-3). Rebounds - Dordt 58 (Evavold 9, Harmsen 9), Trinity Christian 30. Fouls - Dordt 17, Trinity Christian 14. Fouled out - Pitts. Assists - Dordt 21 (Rhinesmith 5), Trinity Christian 9 (Groenewold 3, Pitts 3). Turnovers - Dordt 17, Trinity Christian 18.