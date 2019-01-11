WAYNE, Neb. - Erin Norling converted a shot off an offensive rebounds with 19 seconds left and Wayne State survived three late shots by Winona State to win 59-58 in a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game played at Rice Auditorium Friday.
The Wildcats ended the game outscoring the Warriors 16-9 in the fourth quarter to gain the win and move to 5-4 in the NSIC and 10-5 overall.
Andrea Larson had 13 points to lead Wayne State while Halley Busse and Brittany Bongartz both added 11 and Norling had 10 to go with a team-high eight rebounds. Kayla Schaefer scored a game-high 18 points for Winona State (7-6 overall and 5-4 NSIC) while Rachel Novotny had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
WINONA STATE (58)
Kayla Schaefer 8-15 0-0 18, Rachel Novotny 5-11 0-2 10, Gabie Doud 4-8 2-2 10, Emily Kieck 3-7 0-0 9, Allie Pickrain 2-11 0-0 5, Taylor Hustad 1-2 2-2 4, Emma Fee 1-2 0-0 2, Jennah Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Lodermeier 0-0 0-0 0, Julia Silloway 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 4-6 58.
WAYNE STATE (59)
Andrea Larson 5-7 1-2 13, Brittany Bongartz, 5-10 1-3 11, Halley Busse 4-12 0-2 11, Erin Norling 5-11 0-0 10, Kylie Hammer 4-6 0-0 8, Maggie Lowe 1-5 0-0 3, Haley Vesey 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor Reiner 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Wangerin 0-1 0-0 0, Amelia Ivester 0-0 0-0 0, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 2-7 59.
Winona State;15;14;20;9;-;58
Wayne State;13;17;13;16;-;59
3-point shooting - Winona State 6-20 (Kieck 3-6, Schaefer, Kayla 2-3, Pickrain 1-7, Silloway 0-2, Doud 0-2), Wayne State 7-24 (Busse 3-7, Larson 2-3, Vesey 1-6, Lowe 1-4, Hammer 0-1, Norling 0-3). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Winona State 37 (Novotny 14), Wayne State 34 (Norling 8). Assists - Winona State 14 (Pickrain 5), Wayne State16 (Bongartz, Hammer 4). Total fouls - Winona State 9, Wayne State 12.