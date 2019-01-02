FREMONT, Neb. – Briar Cliff picked up a big Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball road victory here Wednesday, downing Midland 74-68.
The Chargers, receiving votes in the last NAIA Division II ratings, moved to 10-8 overall and 3-5 in the GPAC while No. 24 Midland slipped to 9-7 and 3-5.
Taylor Wagner finished with a career-high 19 points while tying her career high with eight rebounds for Briar Cliff, while Alyssa Carley scored 18 points. The Chargers outscored Midland 25-15 in the third quarter after trailing 28-27 at halftime.
Briar Cliff took the lead from Midland with a 3-point basket from Carley on the first play of the second half and never relinquished it. The Warriors were able to tie the game twice in the third quarter but could not get back on top.
BCU converted 28 of 36 free throws and Midland went to the line 23 times, making 14. Breanna Allen and Madelyn Deitchler tacked on eight points apiece for balanced Briar Cliff, while Taylor Vasa had seven points and four assists.
Maddie Egr paced Midland with 15 points, while Maddie Meadows added 12, Amanda Hansen 11 and Lexis Haase 10.
Briar Cliff plays Hastings in the CNOS Foundation Basketball Classic Saturday at 1:15 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.
BRIAR CLIFF (74)
Taylor Wagner 6-11 6-6 19, Alyssa Carley 3-11 9-10 18, Breanna Allen 2-2 2-6 8, Madelyn Deitchler 4-4 0-0 8, Taylor Vasa 1-5 5-6 7, Logan Ehlers 1-2 3-4 5, Jadyn Bussinger 1-2 0-0 3, Faith Troshynski 1-3 0-0 3, Mya Hendry 0-0 3-4 3, Patricia Martinez Sanz 0-0 0-0 0, Paityn Hagberg 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Hohenstein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-40 28-36 74.
MIDLAND (68)
Maddie Egr 5-9 5-8 15, Maddie Meadows 4-9 0-0 12, Amanda Hansen 4-5 2-2 11, Makenna Sullivan 2-2 3-5 7, Madison Severson 2-6 1-3 6, Lexis Haase 3-7 3-3 10, Casey Thompson 1-4 0-0 3, Sam Shepard 1-6 0-2 2, Katy Gathje 1-1 0-0 2, Peyton Wingert 0-6 0-0 0, Samm Ashida 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 14-23 68.
Briar Cliff;13;14;25;22;--;74
Midland;13;15;15;25;--;68
3-point shots – Briar Cliff 8-17 (Wagner 1-2, Carley 3-9, Allen 2-2, Bussinger 1-1, Troshysnki 1-3), Midland 8-30 (Meadows 4-8, Hansen 1-2, Severaon 1-4, Haase 1-5, Thompson 1-2, Shepard 0-5, Wingert 0-4). Fouled out – Haase. Rebounds – Briar Cliff 29 (Wagner 8), Midland 25 (Egr 7). Assists – Briar Cliff 13 (Vasa 4), Midland 13 (Egr 3, Meadows 3). Turnovers – Briar Cliff 24, Midland 17. Total fouls – Briar Cliff 21, Midland 30.
DORDT 97, CONCORDIA 92: The No. 13 Defenders overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to spill No. 3 Concordia in two overtimes in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball thriller played at DeWitt Gym in Sioux Center, Iowa, Wednesday evening.
The Tigers led 31-12 after one quarter and Dordt didn't seriously start to whittle away at the lead until late in the second quarter when the Defenders pulled to within 39-32 at the half. Concordia got some momentum back in the third quarter to lead 63-51 going into the fourth frame but the hosts eventually tied the game and forced overtime on a 3-point shot by Siennah Stamness with 27 seconds left in regulation.
Erika Feenstra had a big game for Dordt (14-4 overall and 7-3 GPAC) with 32 points and a dozen rebounds. Stamness also had 17 points, Rachel Evavold 15 and Annie Rhinesmith 12 for the Defenders.
It was Dordt's first win over Concordia since the 2012-13 season.
Taylor Cockerill had 29 points to lead Concordia (14-2 overall and 8-2 GPAC).
CONCORDIA (92)
Quinn Wragge 2-9 1-2 6, Riley Sibbel 3-8 0-0 7, MacKenzie Helman 0-3 0-0 0, Philomena Lammers 5-9 0-0 10, Colby Duvel 4-6 0-2 8, Taryn Schuette 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor Cockerill 10-25 7-8 29, Grace Barry 7-20 0-0 15, Elsie Aslesen 2-7 2-2 6, Rylee Pauli 0-0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Koepke 0-0 0-0 0, Claire Cornell 0-0 0-0 0, Delani Fahey 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 37-94 10-14 92
DORDT (97)
Kenzie Bousema 2-5 2-6 6, Rachel Evavold 6-13 3-4 15, Annie Rhinesmith 3-5 3-4 12, Payton Harmsen 1-13 1-2 4, Ebby Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 1-1 1-1 3, Siennah Stamness 5-12 4-4 17, Erika Feenstra 13-21 6-12 32, Makayla DeYoung 0-0 0-0 0, Kenzie Cunard 0-0 0-0 0, Mya Chmielewski 1-4 2-2 4, Jordyn VanMaanen 1-3 2-2 4, Mari Smitsdorff 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 24-37 97
Concordia;31;8;24;14;5;10;-;92
Dordt;12;20;19;26;5;15;-;97
3-point shooting - Concordia 8-34 (Wragge 1-5, Sibbel 1-5, Helman 0-1, Lammers 0-1, Duvel 0-1, Cockerill 2-10, Barry 1-4, Aslesen 0-3, Fahey 3-4), Dordt 7-25 (Rhinesmith 3-4, Harmsen 1-12, Stamness 3-7, Chmielewski 0-1, VanMaanen 0-1). Rebounds - Concordia 47 (Wragge 10), Dordt 63 (Feenstra 12). Fouls - Concordia 29, Dordt 21. Fouled out - Lammers, Duvel, Rhinesmith. Assists - Concordia 16 (Helman 3, Barry 3), Dordt 19 (Rhinesmith 7). Turnovers - Concordia 24, Dordt 35.
NORTHWESTERN 80, DOANE 49: Fifth-ranked (NAIA Division II) Northwestern rolled to an 80-49 Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball win over Doane at Bultman Center in Orange City, Iowa, Wednesday.
Balanced Northwestern (16-1, 10-1) had four players in double figures, led by Kassidy De Jong with 14 points. Sammy Blumand Darbi Gustafson chipped in 13 points apiece while Breana Schuiteman added 11 points. Anna Kiel came off the bench to score nine points and grab seven rebounds.
Northwestern roared to a 28-3 lead after one quarter, turning it into a rout early. The Red Raiders were 21 of 30 from the free throw line. Amma Areman had 18 points for Doane (3-15, 0-11).
DOANE (49)
Emma Areman 6-14 4-4 18, Sidney Blackburn 4-9 2-2 12, Lauren Schmidt 0-3 0-2 0, Haylee Heits 0-8 2-2 2, Nicole White 0-3 2-2 2, Cassandra Vasa 2-5 3-4 7, Mayme Conroy 3-7 1-1 7, Cheyenne Ostrander 0-4 0-0 0, Lauren Mitteis 0-0 1-2 1, Carly Kozeal 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Core 0-0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Ryleigh Ackerman 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Beach 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Dunse 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 15-19 49.
NORTHWESTERN (80)
Breana Schuiteman 4-8 2-2 11, Sammy Blum 5-11 0-0 13, Kassidy De Jong 4-12 6-8 14, Darbi Gustafson 6-12 1-4 13, Haley Birks 3-5 1-2 7, Marina Keck 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor VanderVelde 1-2 0-0 2, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-1 1-2 3, Anna Kiel 2-6 5-6 9, Jada Cunningham 1-4 3-4 5, Alexis Toering 0-1 2-2 2, Devyn Kemble 0-1 0-0 0, Kailyn Groves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 21-30 79.
Doane;3;15;16;15;--;49
Northwestern;28;17;18;16;--79
3-point shots – Doane 4-14 (Vasa 0-1, Areman 2-4, Ostrander 0-1, Blackburn 2-5, Heits 0-2, White 0-1), Northwestern 4-20 (Schuiteman 1-5, Blum 3-5, De Jong 0-6, Birks 0-1, Kemble 0-1). Fouled out – White. Rebounds – Doane 36 (Areman 6, Blackburn 6), Northwestern 44 (Three players with 7). Assists – Doane 9 (Areman 3), Northwestern 20 (Four players with 3). Turnovers – Doane 21, Northwestern 10. Total fouls – Doane 24, Northwestern 12.
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 81, BUENA VISTA 67: Caitlin Navratil scored 26 points to lead all scorers and guide Nebraska Wesleyan to an American Rivers Conference women's basketball win over the Beavers in Storm Lake Wednesday.
Klaire Phillips added 13 points and Carsyn Zumpfe 12 for NWU (7-4 overall and 2-0 ARC). Morgan Muhlbauer scored 20 points but was the only scorer with a double-digit game for the Beavers (5-7 overall and 0-3 ARC).
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN (81)
Sydney Skupa 3-7 0-0 6, Mikenzie Delgado 2-5 0-0 5, Caitlin Navratil 10-15 6-6 26, Klaire Phillips 3-8 6-8 13, Bailey Hallgreen Meehan 2-6 3-4 7, Morgan Nishida 0-0 1-2 1, Madi Hinshaw 0-0 0-0 0, Mira Patel 2-5 1-2 5, Erika Goracke 1-4 0-0 2, Carsyn Zumpfe 4-9 4-6 12, Sami Tucker 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 28-63 23-30 81
BUENA VISTA (67)
Destiney Einerwold 1-4 1-3 3, McKenna Whitehill 2-3 2-2 6, Holly Schneider 4-8 0-0 8, Hannah Appleseth 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan Muhlbauer 7-10 6-8 20, Erin Gerke 3-10 2-4 8, Cassy Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Jenn Poots 0-0 0-0 0, Jennifer Schneider 3-9 1-2 8, Micah Barnes 0-0 2-2 2, Christina Schauer 0-1 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 3-5 1-4 7, Kiara Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 15-25 67
Nebraska Wesleyan;16;26;20;18;-;81
Buena Vista;9;17;19;22;-;67
3-point shooting - Nebraska Wesleyan 2-15 (Delgado 1-4, Navratil 0-1, Phillips 1-2, Hallgreen Meehan 0-3, Patel 0-2, Goracke 0-2, Zumpfe 0-1), Buena Vista 2-15 (Schneider 0-1, Appleseth 0-1, Muhlbauer 0-2, Gerke 0-4, Miller 1-3, Schneider 1-3, Schauer 0-1) Fouled out - Schneider, Muhlbauer, Zumpfe. Rebounds - Nebraska Wesleyan 35 (Hallgreen Meehan 10), Buena Vista 37 (Miller 7). Assists - Nebraska Wesleyan 15 (Skupa 3, Delgado 3, Navratil 3), Buena Vista 16 (Gerke 3, Miller 3). Turnovers - Nebraska Wesleyan 17, Buena Vista 28. Total fouls - Nebraska Wesleyan 22. Buena Vista 20