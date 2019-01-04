SIOUX FALLS - Jessie Geer scored 26 points to lead all scorers and pace Sioux Falls to a 81-59 win over Wayne State in a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game Friday evening.
Kaely Hummel, a former Cherokee basketball standout also added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Cougars (9-4 overall and 4-3 NSIC). Augusta Thramer, a former South Sioux City prep athlete, also led both teams with six assists. Sioux Falls went on a 17-0 run in the second quarter and increased a two-point lead after one stanza into a comfortable 44-23 cushion at the intermission.
Wayne State (8-5 overall and 3-4 NSIC) got 14 points from Brittany Bongartz while Erin Norling added 12 and Kylie Hammer 11.
WAYNE STATE (59)
Brittany Bongartz 5-10 4-4 14, Erin Norling 5-14 2-3 12, Kylie Hammer 4-8 1-2 11, Andrea Larson 1-2 3-4 6, Maggie Lowe 2-8 0-0 6, Halley Busse 2-7 0-0 5, Taylor Reiner 1-5 1-2 3, Amelia Ivester 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Wangerin 0-0 0-0 0, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Vesey 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 11-15 59.
SIOUX FALLS (81)
Jessie Geer 11-20 0-1 26, Kaely Hummel 5-13 1-1 12, Anna Goodhope 4-10 0-0 9, Jasmine Harris 2-5 4-4 8, Gloria Mulumba 3-5 0-0 6, Mariah Szymanski 2-3 0-0 5, Augusta Thramer 2-3 0-0 4, Krystal Carlson 1-3 1-2 3, Mataloni, Andie 1-4 0-0 3, Sanders, Lauren 1-1 0-0 3, Kiara James 1-3 0-0 2, Amanda Dagostino 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 6-8 81.
Wayne State;14;9;21;15;-;59
Sioux Falls;16;28;20;17;-;81
3-point goals - Wayne State 6-18 (Lowe 2-5, Hammer 2-2, Larson 1-2, Busse 1-5, Vesey 0-3, Bongartz0-1), Sioux Falls 9-25 (Geer 4-8, Szymanski 1-2, Sanders 1-1, Mataloni 1-3, Goodhope 1-4, Hummel 1-4, Harris 0-3). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Wayne State 37 (Norling 7), Sioux Falls 42 (Hummel 8). Assists - Wayne State 15 (Busse 4, Larson 4), Sioux Falls 20 (Thramer 6). Total fouls - Wayne State 12, Sioux Falls 15.