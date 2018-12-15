HASTINGS, Neb. -- Kassidy De Jong scored 25 points Saturday afternoon while leading fifth-ranked Northwestern to an 81-62 Great Plains Athletic Conference win over No. 12 Hastings.
Sammy Blum added 20 points for Northwestern (12-1, 8-1 GPAC), which posted its ninth straight victory. Blum converted 6 of 12 three-point attempts while De Jong was 5 of 11 from beyond the arc.
En route to its ninth straight victory, the Red Raiders stretched a 14-13 lead with a 12-0 run over the first 5 ½ minutes of the second quarter. Four different players scored in the spurt, including Haley Birks (12 points, 3 assists, 3 blocked shots), who had four points.
Breana Schuiteman tallied 15 points for Northwestern, which shot 51.7 percent. Gabby Grasso led Hastings with 14 points.
NORTHWESTERN (81)
Haley Birks 5-10 2-4 12, Darbi Gustafson 1-3 0-0 2, Breana Schuiteman 5-7 1-1 15, Sammy Blum 7-13 0-0 20, Kassidy De Jong 9-16 2-3 25, Marina Keck 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Vander Velde 1-2 1-2 3, Brooke Hunwardsen 1-2 0-0 2, Jada Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Alexis Toering 1-3 0-0 2, Devyn Kemble 0-0 0-0 0, Kailyn Groves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 6-10 81.
HASTINGS (62)
Gabby Grasso 6-12 2-2 14, Harper Sheets 2-4 2-2 6, Taylor Beacom 0-3 2-2 2, Kaitlyn Schmit 3-11 1-1 7, Sophia Pankratz 3-4 0-0 7, Emma Grenfell 1-5 3-4 5, Mackenzie Willicott 3-6 1-1 8, Tatum Stenger 0-1 0-0 0, Ali Smith 1-2 1-2 4, Kelsie Zadina 0-1 2-2 2, Halle Plumbtree 2-7 3-3 7. Totals 21-56 17-19 62.
Northwestern;14;19;24;24;--;81
Hastings;13;8;14;27;--;62
Three-point goals – Northwestern 15-31 (Blum 6-12, De Jong 5-11, Schuiteman 4-6, Cunningham 0-1, VanderVelde 0-1), Hastings 3-15 (Smith 1-1, Pankratz 1-2, Willicott 1-3, Beacom 0-1, Grasso 0-1, Sheets 0-1, Zadina 0-1, Grenfell 0-2, Schmit 0-3). Rebounds – Northwestern 27 (De Jong, Schuiteman, VanderVelde 5), Hastings 24 (Smith 5). Assists – Northwestern 21 (Gustafson 4), Hastings 14 (Beacom 5). Total fouls – Northwestern 18, Hastings 14. Turnovers – Northwestern 12, Hastings 10.
WAYNE STATE 85, BEMIDJI STATE 71: Trailing 60-59, Wayne State went on a 12-0 run in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter en route to posting a Northern State Intercollegiate Conference win Saturday afternoon at Rice Auditorium.
Halley Busse scored 19 points for Wayne State (6-3, 2-2 NSIC), which outscored the Beavers 26-11 in the fourth quarter. Busse made 4 of 6 three-point field goal attempts while Erin Norling’s 18 points included 11 of 12 free throw shooting.
Andrea Larson nearly recorded a double-double for the Wildcats as she finished 15 points and nine rebounds. Brittany Bongartz had 13 points and seven rebounds while Busse also threw seven assists.
BEMIDJI STATE (71)
Brooklyn Bachmann 1-5 0-0 2, Maria Appicelli 2-8 2-4 7, Sydney Zerr 1-3 0-0 3, Gabby Dubois 4-12 0-0 8, Taylor Bray 5-6 14-14 24, Erica Gartner 0-4 0-0 0, Shea Oman 1-2 0-0 2, Trinity Myer 2-3 6-6 11, Claire Wolhowe 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor Vold 3-5 2-3 9, Emma Rappe 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 21-55 24-27 71.
WAYNE STATE (85)
Maggie Lowe 1-3 0-0 3, Erin Norling 3-9 11-12 18, Halley Busse 5-10 5-7 19, Andrea Larson 5-10 4-7 15, Brittany Bongartz 4-10 5-6 13, Haley Vesey 1-6 1-2 4, Autumn Mlinar 1-2 0-2 3, Kylie Hammer 2-7 3-6 8, Amelia Ivester 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor Wangerin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 29-42 85.
Bemidji State;18;14;28;11;--;71
Wayne State;17;20;22;26;--;85
Three-point goals – Bemidji State 5-20 (Rappe 1-1, Vold 1-1, Myer 1-2, Zerr 1-2, Appicelli 1-5, Bachmann 0-1 Dubois 0-2, Wolhowe 0-2), Wayne State 10-21 (Busse 4-6, Mlinar 1-1, Norling 1-1, Lowe 1-2, Larson 1-4, Vesse 1-4). Rebounds – Bemidji State 39 (Bachmann 9), Wayne State 39 (Larson 9). Assists – Bemidji State 10 (Bachmann, Zerr 3), Wayne State 17 (Busse 7). Total fouls – Bemidji State 29, Wayne State 22. Turnovers – Bemidji State 21, Wayne State 16.
DORDT 94, MIDLAND 93: Annie Rhinesmith scored 26 points and Erika Feenstra tossed in 22 as the No. 13 Dordt women’s basketball team downed No. 24 Midland 94-93 in overtime in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game on Saturday in Fremont, Neb.
Rachel Evavold finished with 16 points for Dordt (11-4, 6-3 GPAC) and Siennah Stamness added 11.
Maddie Egr and Madison Severson both scored 16 points for Midland (7-6, 4-5). Lexis Haase and Amanda Hansen both finished with 12 points, Sam Shepard had 11 and Katy Gathje added 10.
Stamness made a 3-pointer for Dordt to tie the game at 77-all with 53 seconds left in regulation. After Midland missed a layup, Rhinesmith was fouled with 12 seconds left and made one of two free throws to give Dordt a 78-77 lead. On the ensuing possession, Hansen was fouled with one second left. After missing her first free throw, Hansen made the second to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Dordt took an 81-78 lead 12 seconds into the overtime period on a 3-pointer from Rhinesmith and the Defenders led the rest of the way. Midland trimmed the Dordt lead to 92-91 on a 3-pointer from Hasse, but Rhinesmith made a pair of free throws to extend the Dordt lead to 94-91. Midland answered with a layup from Egr with one second left, but never got the ball back.
DORDT (94)
Erika Feenstra 8-12 6-10 22, Rachel Evavold 6-11 4-7 16, Kenzie Bousema 1-8 4-5 6, Siennah Stamness 4-10 0-0 11, Annie Rhinesmith 7-13 8-10 26, Ebby Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0, Baylee Tetzlaff 2-2 1-2 5, Faith Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Mari Smitsdorff 1-4 2-2 4, Jordyn Van Maanen 0-0 2-2 2, Mya Chmielewski 0-2 2-2 2, Riley Van Hulzen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 29-40 94.
MIDLAND (93)
Makenna Sullivan 2-5 3-3 7, Maddie Egr 7-14 1-4 16, Maddie Meadows 2-9 0-0 6, Amanda Hansen 2-4 6-8 12, Madison Severson 7-15 0-0 16, Casey Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Wingert 1-1 1-2 3, Samm Ashida 0-3 0-0 0, Camerin Inselman 0-0 0-0 0, Lexis Haase 5-8 0-0 12, Sam Shepard 2-6 7-8 11, Katy Gathje 4-6 2-2 10. Totals 32-72 20-27 93.
Dordt;14;19;27;18;16;-;94
Midland;22;22;17;17;15;-;93
3-point goals – Dordt 7-19 (Feenstra 0-1, Bousema 0-2, Stamness 3-5, Rhinesmith 4-9, Chmielewski 0-1, Van Hulzen 0-1), Midland 9-28 (Egr 1-1, Meadows 2-8, Hansen 2-2, Severson 2-6, Thompson 0-1, Ashida 0-2, Haase 2-4, Shepard 0-4). Fouled out – Dordt (Feenstra), Midland (Sullivan, Hansen). Rebounds – Dordt 35 (Evavold 8), Midland 31 (Egr 7). Assists – Dordt 16 (Rhinesmith 9), Midland 16 (Sullivan 5). Turnovers – Dordt 14, Midland 16. Total fouls – Dordt 21, Midland 30.